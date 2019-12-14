Wranglers serve residents Christmas dinner at the Carefree Manor

Members of the Wranglers who served dinner at the Carefree Manor: Tristan Williams, Quinn Mulder, Kolby Page, Nic Flinton, Garrett Hunter, Cody Barnes, Jackson Kowblick and Kaden Dempsey. (Susan Fryer - Submitted)

The Carefree Manor had some young helpers for their annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 6. The helpers were from the 100 Mile House Wranglers organization.

“I’ve heard positive things,” said Cindy Parent, the manager of the Carefree Manor. “Many of the residents I spoke with this morning (Dec. 9) were absolutely thrilled to have them here because some of our residents attend hockey games when they are able to. So it was kind of neat to see the team they like to go and watch come here and serve Christmas dinner to them.”

The Wranglers helped serve the dinner, as well as drinks. They also cleaned up. Parent, who wasn’t there, said the Wranglers were there from 4 to 8 p.m. helping out.

“We just appreciate how kind they were when they were up here and how wonderful a job they did. They left a wonderful impression upon the staff and the residents of the Carefree Manor.”

Parent said they are always looking for younger members of the community to come to help out the residents, and always enjoy when they do.

“We’re working on getting younger people up here just bridging the gap in generations, but it’s really nice to have some younger people up here and interact with our residents.”

