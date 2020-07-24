Bruce Madu, executive director at large for the 100 Mile Wranglers, is helping to organize the BC Day BBQ Fundraiser on August 3. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Wrangle yourself some good food at BC Day fundraising barbecue

By-donation event aims to provide som fun, keep the Wranglers’ name in people’s minds

In an effort to remind folks they’re here, and provide the community with a positive event, the 100 Mile Wranglers are organizing a B.C. Day barbecue fundraiser for Aug. 3.

The event is being organized by members of the Wranglers’ executive, including Bruce Madu, a director at large for the Wranglers who has been granted the title Entertainment Co-chair for the year. Madu says that however he can help the team, he’s there for it. He has been a season ticket holder for the last eight years, the very first along with his wife.

“The team itself is so great for the community. These young men, when they come here, become a part of the community,” Madu says, adding that some of the alumni they’ve helped through college returned for a golf tournament they held last year and said “We’re home.”

The Wranglers provide inexpensive entertainment ($10 a ticket) for a fan base made up largely of seniors, Madu says. His job is to look for new ways to entertain people during the games, especially the younger fans. While the organization is still in limbo when it comes to the upcoming season — they have not even ordered new equipment for the players, due to the uncertainty — he says they will still need money and community support when they do hold a season. As a result, Madu says his tagline for the barbecue fundraiser is “Let’s build a war chest.”

Read More: 100 Mile House Wranglers announce this year’s franchise awards

“When the times comes that we can get our players back on the ice and playing we will have the funding there to do that.”

The idea for the barbecue came from MLA Donna Barnett, who Madu says has since jumped in with “all four feet” to help them organize and pull off the event.

The fundraiser will take place on Monday, Aug. 3 at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks available by donation. It will be set up like a drive-thru, to obey physical distancing restrictions, with the old booth at the rec centre manned by a volunteer who will radio orders to the grill. People will not be allowed out of their cars; instead, a volunteer will deliver their order to their vehicle.

Madu adds that members of the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club will be present with their cars for a little show and shine for the public to observe as they drive through. The volunteers will be wearing Wranglers gear, just to keep the team’s name fresh in the minds of the public. Similar events, such as a possible raffle for an ATV, are also in the works, but no details have been set in stone just yet.

“Come support the Wranglers,” says Madu. “We have a fantastic [amount of public] support here. Last year we had well over 200 season ticket holders. We’re a society; we’re not owned by anybody, and our funding comes from our fans and sponsors.”

If anyone would like to volunteer at the barbecue, they can contact Madu at 250-397-7700.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers

