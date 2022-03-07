Woodworker finds quilting passion

Simon Van Dyk pours over his latest quilting creation are Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) An education quilt completed by Simon Van Dyk for a family friend’s new baby. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Simon Van Dyk and his wife of 60 years Toni in their Carefree Manor suite, where they keep Simon’s first quilt mounted on the walls. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Simon Van Dyk and his wife of 60 years Toni in their Carefree Manor suite, where they keep Simon’s first quilt mounted on the walls. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A small quilt made by Simon Van Dyk depicts a pair of fishing frogs. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A small quilt of a bear made by Simon Van Dyk. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A collage of dogs quilted together by Simon Van Dyk. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Simon Van Dyk at his workstation in Carefree Manor where he makes his quilts for family and friends. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Simon Van Dyk pours over his latest quilting creation are Carefree Manor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Simon Van Dyk has spent his life working with his hands.

In his younger years, he spent his spare time woodworking and furniture-making for his friends and family. But when the price of lumber started rising four years ago, he went on the hunt for a new hobby.

He found it at 100 Mile House’s Dancing Quilts, after stumbling on a flyer advertising a quilting class.

“I had never done it before and I was 80 years old at the time but I wanted to do something,” Van Dyk, 84, said. “Well I made my first quilt during that winter and I got hooked on it so I thought I’d make another one.”

Since then, Van Dyk has made 20 quilts, ranging from small ones for babies to regular-sized ones for adults, most of them for friends and family. He said the quilts were a great way to pass the time after he and his wife Toni, lost their home on Tatton Station Road in the 2017 wildfires. The couple, who have been married 60 years, had lived there since the 1980s raising two daughters.

They moved into Carefree Manor last year.

Van Dyk loved quilting so much that he traded in his old woodworking tools for a new sewing machine and a tiny clothes iron that he now keeps at his workstation in their Carefree Manor suite.

In mid-February, he completed what he calls an “education quilt” for a family friend’s young daughter, featuring pictures of animals, numbers and foods that parents can use to help teach their child. He has since started his most ambitious project to date, as he won’t be referencing any pre-existing patterns outside of a single picture on his phone. Van Dyk is making all the measurements and cuts completely freehand.

“I like the challenge that comes with quilting. That’s why I’m starting this new quilt with no patterns, I’m just going by the way it looks based on a picture on my cellphone,” he said. “I’m starting to put it together, piece by piece, and it looks good. When I finish it I’d like to donate it to the Lake of the Trees Bible Camp.”

Van Dyk said his favourite part of quilting comes after he’s designed the pattern, sewn it all together and received feedback. Getting input through the process is important to him, as sometimes he has trouble identifying certain colours.

“When you stand back and look at it, it’s really satisfying,” Van Dyk said. “Every quilt and piece I make is one-of-a-kind. People tell me I should start selling them so I’ve sold a few pieces just to cover my expenses.”

Van Dyk said he’s not looking to make a profit from his quilts, but just wants to make enough money to buy more material. For his next project, he’s looking for the pattern of a buffalo to incorporate into his design. He invites anyone who has such a pattern or would like to buy one of his quilts to contact him at 250-644-6848.

“I love it. (I intend to keep doing it ) as long as I’ve got my health and my hands are still good. I have no arthritis, and my eyesight is good,” Van Dyk said. “I look forward to trying different quilting techniques that even now I haven’t tried yet.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House