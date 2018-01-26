Women’s Institute flag to fly

Great news for the Watch Lake and District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) as they received confirmation that the British Columbia WI flag will be allowed to fly over the village office for the month of February.

This is to commemorate Adelaide Hoodless, who founded the international women’s organization know as the Women’s Institute.

Many WI groups do different things to honour her and in our area, the flag will fly in 100 Mile House.

It has been a number of years since the flag has flown and the ladies are excited about this event.

If anyone has questions or want more information about the WLDWI, please contact the president, Ruth Kachur at 250-395-1163.

New members are always welcome.

Firefighters wanted

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFD) is comprised of 28 members, 14 at Shorty Horn Memorial Hall (Hall #1) and 14 at Sonny Johnston Memorial Hall (Hall #2) although some of the members are part-timers.

With the possibility of an early and maybe the same type of fire season as 2017, the fire department is now recruiting new volunteers from our area.

Practices are normally held on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc., please contact Fire Chief Andy Palaniak at 778-686-8783, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151 or Communication Officer Ron Thurston at 250-456-7369.

Special wishes

Congratulations to Inga and Adam Vienneau on the birth of their baby boy Lukas. He was born on Jan. 5.

Calendar

– The WLNGLVFD meets two to three times a month during the winter. The next couple of practices will be on Feb. 6 and 20. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

– The next Watch Lake Community Association (WLCA) meeting will be on Feb. 14 at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH). The social is at 7 p.m. with meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

– The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 am. Bring a lunch.