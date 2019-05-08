Women’s Fair empowers women to find their ‘brilliance’, help serve others.

In her talk, Deanna Deacon asked participants to stand and raise their arms in unison to declare, “I am an empowered woman!” After this declaration, everyone was invited to high-five another audience member. Raven Nyman photo.

The 6th annual Cariboo Women’s Fair was a great success in 100 Mile House this past weekend, offering a local shopping experience, but also showcasing how women can become the best version of themselves while serving others.

The two-day event was full of one-on-one consultations, take-home products, prize draws and interactive activities at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre. From interior attunement—or energy medicine—services like those offered by Marilyn Manderson and Julie Bohnet, to therapeutic healing with horses, offered by Piri de Vries, there really was something for every woman to experience and enjoy.

Shoppers attended the Saturday Wellness Day for free and enjoyed a variety of wellness talks, performances and products. The adult-only Ladies Wine and Cheese Night took place the evening before, on Friday, May 3.

Deanna Deacon and Shelly Morton share the role of Community Events Coordinator for the Women’s Fair. Morton credits this year’s success to the organization’s exceptional show condition and, of course, to word of mouth.

Morton said this year’s event had more vendors than ever, which made for some particularly happy shoppers. Saturday’s Wellness Day included more than just wellness products, food, and homemade goods, though. The highlight of the experience had to be the variety of performances and in-depth talks that were featured.

The Wellness Day events got started on Saturday, May 4 with morning performances by the Canlan Dance Academy.

Jelina Kellett, aged 25, is the dance instructor at Canlan. Kellett is a registered ballet teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance and has taught children of all ages.

Kellett told the Free Press that this year’s performance group only had four to five classes to prepare for the Women’s Fair. Six groups of young performers took the stage Saturday, to the delight of watching spectators and family members.

Later, Dr. Katie DeGroot gave a talk on “Healing with Food”. DeGroot is a Naturopathic Doctor with offices in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Naturopathic medicine is medicine that treats the underlying cause of disease, and is considered the art and science of supporting natural healing processes.

DeGroot’s talk centred around the popular Mediterranean diet, which she called the single most studied pattern of eating. DeGroot explained that the new Canadian Food Guide relies heavily on the Mediterranean diet, a change that she approves of.

In her talk, DeGroot stressed the importance of including good fatty acids in one’s diet, as well as cutting out too much saturated fat, which is bad for long-term health. She offered a tip for those who enjoy high-sugar meals: pair them with high proteins or fats as a way to offset the bad effects of too much sugar.

Changing things up, the Baladi Babes and Mystique Belly Dancers took the stage for an inspiring group performance that had everyone smiling. Then Dr. Tamzin Morley, another Naturopathic Doctor, presented on “Interpreting Female Hormones—Naturally”.

After lunch, co-organizer and Intuitive Life Coach Deanna Deacon led participants through her much-anticipated talk on living as an empowered woman.

In her work, Deacon helps influential women seek clarity, purpose, and fulfillment. In her talk, she asked participants to stand and raise their arms in unison to declare, “I am an empowered woman!” After this declaration, everyone was invited to high-five another audience member.

Deacon’s message centred around seeking one’s own purpose through sharing and connecting with others. For her, life’s purpose is in finding joy. She suggests prioritizing connection and sharing vulnerability with others in order to feel seen, heard, and acknowledged for one’s self.

Deacon encouraged her listeners to put their own needs first to achieve continued success.

“If we put ourselves first, then we have a full tank and can help serve others,” she said. “It’s okay for you to make it a priority to feel well.”

By supporting each other, Deacon says women can bring forward their personal brilliance. This event provided a perfect opportunity for that sort of discovery. Deacon spread her arms, looked around the room, and encouraged audience members to live a life that makes use of all five senses.

By tapping into our senses, Deacon argues that women can return to a “sensual life”, which she says is the gateway to feeling joyful.

Following Deacon’s inspirational talk, the live Zumba demonstration by Gale Ogden was the last performance of the day before Kelsie Davis concluded the event with her presentation “Steeping Tea to Heal”.

Ogden is the owner of Zumba Fitness with Gale. She has been teaching Zumba for seven years, but has been involved in fitness training for more than 30 years.

On Saturday, her Zumba demonstration had even the youngest participants taking interest. Three-year old Octavia Cosman watched eagerly from the audience before eventually making her way onstage to join Ogden and her senior students for an unforgettable impromptu performance that had everyone smiling.