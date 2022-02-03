Winterfest attracts South Cariboo families

Bennett Morrow, three, smiles happily after building a snowman from foam. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bennett Morrow proudly shows off his handmade snowman at 100 Mile House’s Winterfest last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Winterfest Snowman, Apryl Soichuk, (left) poses with RCMP Const. Brent Vivier and his son Xavier at 100 Mile House’s first Winterfest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aaron Thomas laces up his son Malcolm Thomas’ skates at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kruz Bevaart clings to a skating trainer as his mother Shay Bevaart pushes him across the ice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dozens of children skated for the first time at 100 Mile House’s Winterfest, hosted by the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aurora Anthonysz retrieves several cotton ‘snowballs’ at Winterfest’s snowball toss at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)’s With his mom Veronica Vivier watching, little Xavier Vivier happily tosses a cotton snowball towards a target at 100 Mile House’s first Winterfest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) With his mom Veronica Vivier watching, little Xavier Vivier happily tosses a cotton snowball towards a target at 100 Mile House’s first Winterfest. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Alivia McFarlen helps her son Kohen McFarlen stay balanced as they skate around the South Cariboo Rec Centre rink last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Close to 50 families participated in 100 Mile’s Winterfest Thursday.

The event, at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, featured indoor and outdoor activities, including skating, building foam snowmen and tossing foam snowballs into the mouth of a snowman.

“This is an event for families to come out and engage in some physical literacy events and to get to know services within their community,” said Beulah Munson, School District 27’s early learning coordinator.

The event was funded by SD27’s StrongStart and Ready, Set, Learn programs. Members if the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy and the Cariboo Regional District Library also attended.

The arena proved particularly popular as, thanks to skates and helmets provided by Munson, dozens of children took to the ice for the first time.

READ MORE: ‘Physical literacy’ pitched at 100 Mile Winterfest

Ashley Benson, who came to the event with her one-year-old daughter Aurora Anthonysz, said it was a great event.

“I think it’s good to get children together so they can socialize with other kids. There’s not a whole lot to do during COVID but it’s nice to see kids get together and have fun,” Benson said.

Benson, whose daughter attends Horse Lake Elementary’s StrongStart program, said she hopes to see similar events in the future.

Matthew Morrow, whose family just moved to 100 Mile House from Langley, agreed.

“We just thought we’d come out and meet some of the local parents and the community,” Morrow said. “It’s a pretty cool event, there are lots of things for the kids to do. It’s been a fun experience.”

Munson said she was pleased with the turnout and is hoping to organize bigger and better events for South Cariboo families.

“We hope to see more people at the Ready, Set, Learn spring event,” Munson said. “We’ll be looking to hold it near the last week of May and the first week of June.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House