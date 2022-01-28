Winter walk to remember

For the second year in a row, the 100 Mile Hospice Winter Walk is inviting the community to remember lost loved ones.

Scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 28, the event takes place around the 100 Mile Marsh Trail from 3-7 p.m. The trail will be marked with candles and inspirational quotes, 100 Mile District Hospice Society executive director Tracy Haddow said.

As people walk the trail, they’re invited to place cards, photos, notes, flowers or other tributes to their loved ones into bags on the pathway. The bags will later be collected and burned by members of Hospice.

“It was so well received last year and January is often a month where people are struggling anyway with the January blues,” Haddow said. “In the middle of COVID, it’s been really hard for people to deal with their grief and with all the great feedback we had last year we were really encouraged we’re on a good path with this.”

Haddow said they’re considering making the walk an annual event, noting last year 500 people took part. About 60 items were collected to be burned. The unobtrusive flexible nature of the walk allows the experience to be quite personal and reflective, which she thinks is the reason it has become so popular.

She encourages anyone who has lost a loved one – whether it be recently or in the past – to come to the walk to reflect and address their grief.

“I just hope that people are able to partake and feel the value of the day.”



