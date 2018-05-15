Gabrielle Archie posing for a photo after winning the progressive jackpot. Sandra Kalyn photo.

Winner among record-breaking bingo crowd

Barbara Hansen’s regular correspondence for Lac la Hache

Wow! The weather has turned absolutely gorgeous, we are so fortunate not to have the flooding issues as some of our province does. The flooding is deemed to be worse than the historical big flood in 1948.

The heat sure was cranked up at Bingo on May 2, the progressive jackpot had risen to $3,000. Approximately 125 people attended all hoping to be the lucky one to win. Not everyone could possibly win but we did have a winner, congratulations go out to Gabrielle Archie from Canim Lake. It was a very lucky night for Gabrielle as she also was one of the two winners for our Loonie Ball pot. Since we had record-breaking crowds for the last several months, the volunteers promptly declared that May 9 bingo was cancelled and that we all would look forward to enjoying our day off.

Spring fling

The spring fling/family dance at the Elementary School was well attended by students, parents, grandparents and friends. The video clips clearly showed that the kids all had fun dancing to the tunes.

The bidding was fast and furious on the cakes, average price for each cake was approximately $25 with some selling as high as $30.

Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction

The Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction was also a lot of fun at the Pioneer Center on May 5. Attendance was 63, a bit lower than previous years but everyone thoroughly enjoyed the dinner and participated in the silent auction. Members of the OAPO would like to thank everyone for the generous donation of items for the auction and for the general support of the community.

Coffeehouse

No news yet about the coffeehouse session on May 11, but usually fantastic talent shows up and everyone has a super great time.

Cookbook

I will not be proceeding with coordinating a new garlic cookbook this year, there appears to be a definite lack of interest in the project and the Garlic Fest is just a few months away.

Change of season

The date is fast approaching where the ranchers will be releasing the cows for the free range. I just have to tell you I saw the cutest thing the other day, Neil Morrison had set out a bunch of hay for the cows and their babies. As I drove by I had to chuckle at the baby calves resting in that hay, looking all cozy like it was a big soft bed.

I also spotted my first black bear of the season on Timothy Lake Rd, but she was not alone, she had her two babies with her.

They were pretty little so I would venture to say they were newborns or close to it.

