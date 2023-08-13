Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale a success

Chase Pincott with his 1,275 pound Grand Champion Steer was part of the Parade of Champions Monday, Aug. 7 at the Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. A member of the San Jose 4-H Club, the 10-year-old has been a member for two years. He lives at Buffalo Creek Ranch with his family. He entered three projects this year: a market steer, heifer and cow/calf. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sam Purdy, left, presents Gauge Bishop of the Highland 4-H Club with the Rayel MacDonald Memorial Award which carries on Rayel’s name and philosophy for 4-H. MacDonald died in April 2012. He received a plaque and cheque toward his 4-H project, to which he replied “sweet.” (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Samantha Kerman of the Highland 4-H Club holds up her Grand Champion photo during the 4-H sale Monday, Aug. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Raven Shepherd of the Big Lake 4-H Club shows her Grand Champion Foods and Best of Show during the 4-H Sale Monday, Aug. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wade Hansen of the Springhouse 4-H Club sports his ribbons for winning Grand Champion Turkey, which weighed 29.26 pounds. Here he is part of the parade of champions Monday, Aug. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brody Nustad of the Chimney Valley 4-H Club holds up his Honeybee project during the 4-H Sale Monday, Aug. 8, which sold for $800. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tessa Jessop of the Springhouse 4-H Club shows her Grand Champion Swine, weighing 255 pounds during the 4-H sale Monday, Aug. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jezebel Billyboy of the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club displays a cheese cake that helped toward her winning Grand Champion Foods - Unit 3 during the sale Monday, Aug. 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale did not disappoint.

Around 140 young people held up at the BC Livestock Producers Co-op on Cattle Drive to share all the hard work they had done in the last year to bring another animal or project to the show and sale.

The five-day event culminated Monday, Aug. 7 with the parade of champions followed by the sale.

Participating clubs this year were Big Lake, Chimney Lake, Highland, Horsefly, Lone Butte, Rose Lake/Miocene, San Jose, Springhouse and Williams Lake First Nation.

A total of 88 buyers registered for the sale which was available both live and online. Some buyers were from outside the Cariboo Chilcotin in places such as Kelowna, Abbotsford, Aldergrove, Calgary, Maple Ridge and Kamloops.

Average prices were steers $5.45 a pound, swine $13 a pound, lambs $9.50 a pound and turkeys $29 a pound.

Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) club member Rem Isnardy sang the national anthem before the sale got underway and received loud applause. His mom said he has sung a few times at other events.

As he welcomed everyone to the traditional territory, WLFN chief Willie Sellars said the way the community supports the 4-H program inspired his own community to form a 4-H club.

“I would like to thank you for your efforts to continue to hold up the legacy of what 4-H is and what you do for a small community like William Lake and the Cariboo Regional District. It’s a massive investment of time and energy and love and support.”

Big Lake club president Gabby Meier said the club has been in operation for 48 years.

“Even though we are small in number we actually have the tallest member of all, my brother. Trust me. We aren’t all hillbillies,” she said.

She thanked everyone for their support, including the buyers.

“4-H could not be what it is without all of you.”

Chimney Valley club president Ella Carson said the club has operated for 17 years.

She also thanked the parents, volunteers and the community.

Highland club president Rae-Lynn Lytton said the club has operated for four years.

“I hope everyone enjoys the evening,” she said.

The Horsefly club has operated for 31 years.

President Joey Augustine said the members enjoy the opportunity and knowledge that doing projects bring with them.

“Thank you and have a great night,” she said.

Lone Butte club president Hannah Meier said this was their 47th year.

“We are happy to be here and so thankful to you all,” she said.

Rose Lake Miocene club president Lucia Johnston said they have been operating for 54 years.

“I’d like to thank everyone for supporting us,” she said.

San Jose club president Mesa Slavens said it was the club’s second year.

“I would like to thank my fellow 4-H club members for all their hard work, our parents and leaders for their time and support and the buyers for supporting 4-H,” she said.

Springhouse club president Baileigh Stowell said the club has been running for 68 years and this year is the largest in the district with 48 members.

Thanking everyone, she also congratulated all the 4-H members for their accomplishments this year.

Williams Lake First Nation club president Kody Camille said it was the club’s third year in operation.

“We would like to thank you for coming and welcome you to the sale,” he said.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said the tradition of the show and sale has continued for 65 years because of the community support and the buyers year after year.

“I want to thank moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas and everyone else who support this network of our next ranchers. I also want to thank the kids. I got to tell you, it warms my heart that you come in here at seven o’clock on a Saturday morning and some of these kids have been up for three or hours already working their butts off,” he said.

He said in his conversations with the kids they told him what they needed from the sale to break even and about droughts, feed shortages and other aspects of ranching.

“I take my hat off to you,” he said to the youth. “You are absolutely amazing.

Doerkson also asked for a moment of silence to honour the late Wilf Smith, who was always at the stockyards and the 4-H show and sale.

“We are missing someone this year who has been a massive supporter. Wilf Smith, who we’ve lost recently has been an incredible supporter of 4-H for literally decades.”

The sale started at 5:30 and ended around 9:30 p.m. with 133 animals or projects for sale.

AgricultureCaribooChilcotin