Wild weather in Lac la Hache

This has been quite the wild week weather-wise – from windstorms, heavy rains, hail and even little bits of snow! We all endured a couple of days with power outages. I know I am sure thankful when the power comes back on!

What did I see the next morning when I fired up my computer? The thieves took advantage of all the darkness and broke into Monical’s barns across from the garbage dump and heavens know where else. Since the gate is kept locked at all times the thieves hooked up a chain and yanked it open using vehicles. Fortunately, nothing is kept at that location but damage had been done to the doors of the buildings, when will all this silliness end?

Arena

The ice is in at the arena and activities have started already. The first public skate happened on Thanksgiving weekend and at one point 27 skaters were on the ice – wow, good attendance for the first time out. The video clip I viewed showed the children using the skating aids that were purchased by the Community Club. There are some still available if a person is interested in having an advertising decal put on and promoting their business permanently, a one time charge of $200 will apply.

It has been decided that with the time changing soon on Nov. 3, the time of public skating will be changed to 1 to 2:30 p.m. This will allow people to get home while it is still light, a good safety thing also for people walking home.

Practices have started already for the old timers hockey league and teen drop-in hockey is starting on Thursday Nov. 7 between 5 and 6 p.m. For more info, please call Bev Fry at 250-706-8418. The cost is $75 for the season or a $5 drop-in fee.

Thrift Store

The Thrift Store closed for the season on Oct. 19 and what a huge success! The parking lot was packed and shoppers were in all three buildings filling their bags with treasures.

I saw a few things there that were so precious – our own fire princess Lainey Curll, aged two, clomping around in bright green high heel pumps and doing a fine job at it too and secondly a family going into the blue building had brought their family dog with them, a beautiful golden retriever and yes, that dog was doing its job, packing an item in its mouth which it promptly dropped as the door opened for the family to enter.

Bingo

Bingo resumed on Oct. 23 and we had quite a few happy regular players there, I guess two weeks without their favourite activity is just too long!

School trip

A total of 13 students from the elementary school enjoyed their field trip to Gavin Lake, along with three parents. Their days were filled with all sorts of activities, canoeing, trail walking and archery and they also learned about beavers, water bugs, compasses and weather.

The children stayed in cabins that were fitted with bunk beds. The staff prepared lots of good food for the children and after meals the children did chores. The students also had an opportunity to intermingle with other students as students from Nazko and Wells joined them.

All children participated in skits after supper one evening and went on a mission to collect glow sticks in the forest then sat around a campfire.

Coming up

Some events coming up are:

– Nov. 4 at OAPO 11 a.m. the four fitness instructors Gale, Jen, Murray and Kate are holding a lecture/demonstration on Back Care Basics. This one-hour session will cost $5 and will consist of 30 minutes of information and then 30 minutes of exercise. Please call Jen at 604-788-4687 to reserve your seat by Nov. 1.

– Remembrance Day ceremony at the Pioneer Cemetery on McKinley Drive on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.