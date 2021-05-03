Highland 4-H Club member Emily Tinney’s herd of cattle she’s raising for the 4-H program. (Photo submitted)

Where’s the beef? Local 4-H Club attends weigh-in

Highland 4-H Club keeps busy

The Highland 4-H club would like to thank a couple of businesses for donating to our club.

TimberMart 100 Mile donated $350, and Farm Credit Canada gave us a grant of $500 towards animals’ pens. We would also like to thank our local Save-On-Foods for giving us a grant for banners and advertising, and anyone who donated recyclable bottles to the club, for us to recycle.

On March 20, we had our annual club speeches. Every junior and senior members, as well as some cloverbuds, participated. Everyone did a great job, and we had four members volunteer to go to the district’s speeches and they did a fantastic job there as well.

The beef kids had their beef weigh-in in March at the Williams Lake District. Of course, in Cariboo fashion, it was a bit of a snowy cold day. They are learning a lot about beef this year.

Most members now have their project animals and some are getting them soon. This includes poultry who should be getting their birds any day now.

Our next 4-H event that is happening is a judging rally and members are getting ready. Due to COVID-19, it’s online this year.

Glad to update you on what is happening in the Highland 4-H club, until next time.

100 Mile House

Most Read