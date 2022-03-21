New Easter event set to come to the community this spring

Donna Barnett along with several other volunteers is organizing a new Easter-themed event this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is looking to hop into Easter this spring.

Chamber president Donna Barnett said she and other volunteers are in the process of organizing a new Easter-themed community event, dubbed “What’s Hoppening in 100 Mile House.” The event is slated for 12-2 p.m. April 16 at the vacant lot – the former 100 Mile Junior School site – on Cedar Avenue next to the outdoor ice rink.

“We hope that everyone comes out and enjoys themselves,” Barnett said. “Everybody has been locked up for so long that it’s time to break loose and just have fun.”

Barnett said there will be multiple activities at the event, including an Easter bonnet contest where participants are encouraged to wear or make their own bonnets. There will be four age categories: under nine, 10-18, 19-55 and 56 and over.

Local resident Mal Wood will also provide his firefighter obstacle course for children, while 100 Mile Fire Rescue will help run the event. A balloon toss, fishing ponds, doughnut dipping and more fun carnival-style booths are also in the works.

Instead of an Easter Egg Hunt, Barnett said they’ll have free candy and toys available for both children and adults.

“Easter bunnies are coming and I’m sure they’ll have basketfuls (of candy),” she said.

The concession will be run by the 100 Mile House Lions Club, which will grill free hot dogs for children. Barnett also hopes the 100 Mile House Wranglers will put on one of their drive-thru barbecue-style fundraisers.

Anyone looking to get involved can call Barnett at the chamber office at 250-395-6124.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House