What are you thankful for?

Last month the 100 Mile Free Press asked several local kindergarten classes what they’re thankful for this year. Their answers are as follows.

Mr. Foote’s Class,

Horse Lake

Elementary School

Kruz: “Playing with my mom and dad.”

Ryker: “Going to school.”

Scarlett: “My family.”

Karin: “For my mom and dad giving me food.”

Lane: “Eagles.”

Adaleigh: “My horse, Little Foot.”

Everleigh: “My mom and dad.”

Sauyer: “Blueberries.”

Burl: “Cranberry juice.”

George: “My parents.”

Carmine “My dad.”

Bennett: “My dad.”

Sawyer: “Sharing my toys.”

Ryatt: “Riding my dirt bike to my auntie’s house.”

Jaxon: “Candy.”

Aliza: “Riding my bike with my dad.”

Luka: “Going outisde.”

Marlin: “Mommy.”

Kole: “When I’m sick, my mom and dad help me.”

100 Mile Elementary

K/1 English Class

Jase: “I am thankful for my family. They play with me. I am also thankful that my mom brings me to the Wrangler Games.”

Ethan: “I am thankful that I get to play soccer and go camping with my family.”

Asher: “I am thankful for my teddy bear.”

Kaden: “I am thankful for my family. I like to play with them. I also thankful for my dog and my pet pig. I play ball with them.”

Elizabeth: “I feel thankful when dad is cuddling me or I am reading stories with my family. I also love my kitten.”

Brooks: “I am thankful for my family. We watch football together. I also like playing hockey,”

Francois: “I am thankful that I play with my friends all day. I like playing with my teddy bear, my ball and my tablet.”

Archer: “I am thankful that I have friends to play with.”

Octavia: “I am thankful for my family. We like watching movies. I am also thankful for my cat. I walk her with my mom.”

Carter: “I am thankful for my parents. I like it when we go skating. I am also thankful for my dog. I like to pet him.”

Clara: “I am thankful for my mom and dad. We play games and watch video games.”

Jacob: “I am thankful for my family. We play hide and seek.”

Scarlett: I feel thankful when I am hugging with mom by the fireplace at my house.”

Rocky: “I feel thankful for my swing. Daddy pushes me and Taylor gets pushed by mommy.”

Connor: “I feel thankful for my family. I like cuddling on the couch with my dad.”

Liam: “I am thankful that I can go to hockey with my mom.”

Alice: “I am thankful for walks with mom.”

Jojo: “I am thankful for wandering around with my brother Kash.”

100 Mile House