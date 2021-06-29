Wells art gallery kicks off summer with new exhibit

Island Mountain Arts announced they would be cancelling ArtsWells, but are still putting on shows

Island Mountain Arts in Wells is back to hosting shows for the summer.

They’ll be hosting Haley Bassett’s Lineage from June 30 to August 22. The show features works in several mediums including oil paintings, charcoal, watercolor, ceramics, natural materials, photographs and ink drawings, spanning back as far as Bassett’s childhood.

Bassett, who is from Dawson Creek, said she took inspiration from her heritage and family history, which is Métis and Austro-Russian.

“Lineage not only traces my family history and how it has come to affect my work, but it also pinpoints the origins of thoughts and motifs that have recurred in my work since childhood,” Bassett said in a news release. “It charts the development of an artist, the creative process and the transformation of ideas from the first seeds of curiosity to tangible works of art.”

The gallery will kick off the exhibit with a formal opening on June 30 from 5 – 7 p.m., followed by an outdoor artist talk, where attendees will trace their own “lineage.”

A full list of Island Mountain Arts’ 2021 exhibitions is available at support-imarts.com/current-exhibitions.

