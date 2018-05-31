Well upgrade for Lone Butte water tower park

Al Jones’ regular correspondence for the Lone Butte and Horse Lake area

The Water Tower Park 1 Rest Station was open on May 25, a week later than usual this year, due to a well upgrade that was required by Interior Health.

The old pit well and culvert were removed, the well casing was extended and the old well was upgraded to current Interior Health standards by Bridge Lake Electric.

Additionally, the water line was extended to reach the caboose for watering lawns and to supply water, perhaps to help save the old tower in the event of another fire emergency.

Volunteers from the Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) held three work bees over the long weekend and caretaker Doug Rogers has already mowed the lawn twice.

First thing, a new Canadian flag, and murals were erected, picnic tables were oiled, a new lawn was prepared and planted.

A facelift was required on the washroom facility as the exposed portion of the porch was rotting and was completely removed.

The LBHA volunteers who participated were Shirley Canning, Bob Cockram, Ken and Chris Schmidt, Howie McMillan, Victoria and Brad Manson, Gayle Jones and myself.

Drinking water

Horse Lake Elementary School (HLES) has been having some drinking water issues of their own.

Principal Ty Lytton stated in the May 22nd newsletter:

“Last week our water was tested to determine if it meets the new safety lead levels and it did not pass.

Water coolers have been provided by the district and a plan is in place to put filters below every sink and fountain so we can carry on as normal.

Until then, we ask that students use a water bottle or drink out of the new fountain by the office that already has a new filter in place.”

Today, the HLES students are competing in their school track and field day and qualifiers will compete against the other area schools next Thursday on June 7.

