People enjoying the Christmas dinner.

Well received Christmas dinner sees drop in attendance

Local churches came together once again to host their annual Christmas dinner.

“The dinner went well. Attendance was down a little bit from what we had expected which was a bit surprising. We probably had about 140 guests plus another 30 volunteers,” says Karen Schuurman.

She’s unsure why the numbers were down, but perhaps most noteworthy, she says, is that last year they had 30 kids come out. This year, for guests there were about two, she says.

“There was no kids. It was all seniors. It was basically all adults and seniors,” she says. “It was really weird.”

The dinner included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, says Schuurman.

Alex Zamorano played guitar during the dinner as well as carols being sung by Trudy Endacott and Bruce Wilcox, a Christmas message by pastor Clint Lange and volunteers from many different churches.

At the dinner, they played some games, gave out some gifts and many people went home with a meal as well, she says.

“People said it was a very fun time.”

Steve and Val Neufeld organized the beverage corner for the night and have done so for 25 out of the past 26 years which impresses the heck out of me, says Schuurman.

“There are many volunteers that come back year after year after year.”

It’s a really good time for fellowship, she says.

“Donations are from private people amongst the church. It’s not like the church has donated say $100. It’s members of the church who have donated that $100… It is private donations amongst the Christian community.”

She gives a huge shout out to Lake of the Trees who continued to be a big part of the success of the event, she says. She also thanks to the many volunteers and donors.

The event is to share the meaning of Christ in Christmas by generously sharing and blessing one another, says Schuurman, adding “Love your neighbour as yourself”. Mark 12:31.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile residents surprise seniors with gifts for Christmas

Just Posted

Christmas Hockey Madness in 100 Mile House

The 13th Annual Christmas Adult 3-on-3 Hockey Tournament is set for the… Continue reading

Local elementary schools showcase talent in annual Christmas concerts

Local elementary schools were spreading holiday cheer as annual Christmas concerts took… Continue reading

Diaries of a City Kid: The Holidays

As the weather gets colder and darker for longer, I get grouchier.… Continue reading

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

NASA’s International Space Station can be seen over 100 Mile

The ISS can be spotted from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31.

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read