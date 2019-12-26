Well received Christmas dinner sees drop in attendance

Local churches came together once again to host their annual Christmas dinner.

“The dinner went well. Attendance was down a little bit from what we had expected which was a bit surprising. We probably had about 140 guests plus another 30 volunteers,” says Karen Schuurman.

She’s unsure why the numbers were down, but perhaps most noteworthy, she says, is that last year they had 30 kids come out. This year, for guests there were about two, she says.

“There was no kids. It was all seniors. It was basically all adults and seniors,” she says. “It was really weird.”

The dinner included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, homemade cranberry sauce, says Schuurman.

Alex Zamorano played guitar during the dinner as well as carols being sung by Trudy Endacott and Bruce Wilcox, a Christmas message by pastor Clint Lange and volunteers from many different churches.

At the dinner, they played some games, gave out some gifts and many people went home with a meal as well, she says.

“People said it was a very fun time.”

Steve and Val Neufeld organized the beverage corner for the night and have done so for 25 out of the past 26 years which impresses the heck out of me, says Schuurman.

“There are many volunteers that come back year after year after year.”

It’s a really good time for fellowship, she says.

“Donations are from private people amongst the church. It’s not like the church has donated say $100. It’s members of the church who have donated that $100… It is private donations amongst the Christian community.”

She gives a huge shout out to Lake of the Trees who continued to be a big part of the success of the event, she says. She also thanks to the many volunteers and donors.

The event is to share the meaning of Christ in Christmas by generously sharing and blessing one another, says Schuurman, adding “Love your neighbour as yourself”. Mark 12:31.

