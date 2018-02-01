Welcome Wagon visited 10 families in 2017

Diana Forster’s Regular correspondence for the Deka Lake area

By Diana Forster

The Deka Lake & District Volunteer Fire Department (DLDVFD) Ladies Auxiiary’s (LA) on Jan. 10 meeting discussed the possibility of helping to pay for a portable sprinkler system for future wildfire fighting.

The “Welcome Wagon” visited ten families in 2017, and thanked Jocelyne Colbert for the cookies, and both Ruth Allan and Lorna Wiebe for the preserves.

A raffle will be held this year, as donated prizes already include a quilt, motor, afghan and birdhouse. The raffle draw date has been moved from the October Fall Dinner to the August fishing derby.

The LA expects to host a FoodSafe course before the summer.

Seems I misspoke! DLDVFD’s ice-fishing derby tickets are $10 each; and $5 for children aged twelve and under.

Condolences

Residents were sorry to learn of the Jan. 17 passing of Roy Anderson, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Deepest sympathy is extended to his wife Donna and their family.

Congratulations

Birthday bubbly goes to Amber Parker, Johann Miller, Alice Rickenbacher and Greta Rickenbacher. Many congratulations to Eileen and Gordon Hutchinson on 62 years of wedded bliss.

Calendar

Call the writer for contact numbers.

– Cook & Eat at the Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) is at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Three Peruvian dishes for $25. The class limit is ten. Call 250-593-4869 for more information.

– The Log Cabin Quilters meet from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the ICC.

– The Deka LA meets at 10:30 a.m. on Wedneday, Feb. 7.

– Free Weekly Art Classes at Mountain Spruce Community Centre (MSCC) start Feb. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. The first eight weeks are beginners’ watercolours—bring your own supplies.

– Roe Lake Rec and ICC annual general meetings start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the ICC.

– Ladies Night at MSCC starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Bring a beverage and appy.

– The Valentine’s Lasagna Dinner/Dance at the ICC starts at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. Tickets are available at The Country Pedlar or RONA. Adults, $10; children aged 12 and under, $5.

