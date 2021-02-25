We have a winner – or seven – in Remembrance Day poster contests

Charlie Larson’s colour poster tied for second place. (Photos submitted). Charlie Larson shared second place with Brennon Machado. Alex Kreschuk’s poster was the favourite in the colour poster competition. Alex Kreschuk took first in the colour poster contest. Brennon Machado tied for second place for best colour poster. Logan Theuring won third in the black-and-white poster contest. Ella Ritchey took first place for her black-and-white poster. Triton Fowler won second place in the black-and-white contest. Rhya DiMarco captured third place in the colour poster contest. (Photo submitted).

The winners of the 100 Mile Remembrance Day poster contest have been revealed.

Members at the Royal Canadian Legion branch 260 vetted both colour and black-and-white posters from 13 students at 100 Mile Elementary.

The posters were hung at the Legion and members voted for their favourites, said Elsie Urquhart, the Legion’s poppy chair. In the colour poster category, first place went to Alex Kreschuk, with a tie for second between Brennon Machado and Charlie Larson. Rhya DiMarco got third place.

In the black-and-white poster contest, Ella Ritchey took first prize, followed by Triton Fowler and Logan Theuring in second and third, respectively. The students will receive their certificates in the mail due to COVID-19.

There were no submissions to the Forest Grove Legion.

