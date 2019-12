How do your presents get delivered? How many cookies are in Santa’s belly?

Alyza-Rae Smith

“He goes down the chimney and puts them under the tree.”

“100”

Madi Brown

“Santa delivers them to my parents.”

“Lots”

Chloe Cadsand

“They come in a sleigh and then down the chimney”

“100”

Brayden Walsh-Dodd

“Santa brings them down the chimney but he had trouble last year.”

“1000”

Dylan Gruening

“Santa brings them”

“100”