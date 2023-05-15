Watch Lake/Green Lake Fishing Derby returns this summer

Scarlette Johnson, 3, was delighted to receive a small pink fishing rod by volunteer Makayla Vieira, 9, at the Watch Lake/Green Lake Fishing Derby in the awards presentations on June 4 2017. Scarlette won her prize for being the youngest entrant overall fishing at the derby. Carole Rooney photo.

Fishing Derby

After three years hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please join us for the Watch Lake & Green Lake 33rd annual Fishing Derby to be held on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, hosted at the Watch Lake Lodge.

Entry forms and steak dinner tickets are available at the 70 Mile General Store, Tall Timbers Resort, Donex, Lone Butte Sporting Goods and Watch Lake Lodge. Derby entry forms are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 16. Dinner tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children under 10.

The pancake breakfast will start each day from 7 to 11 a.m., then the concession will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. There will be a refreshment garden open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The barbecue steak dinner with all the trimmings is on Saturday at 6 p.m.

You might want to inquire about tickets when you purchase your derby entry, as these tickets go quickly. Participants can fish either Watch Lake or Green Lake. The prize for the largest fish overall from either lake is $500 and the second largest fish overall is $200.

There will be other prizes in a variety of categories. You must be present at the awards ceremony held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to receive the prizes. The guest host for this event is the Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA), with the proceeds to the Watch Lake Community Hall Operating Fund. For more information about the Fishing Derby, contact the Watch Lake Lodge at 250-456-7741.

Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association News

Website: The WLGLCA now has a website that you are able to view. The address is www.watchgreenlakecommunityassoc.com.

The webpage has a list of activities that are happening for the next couple of months at the Watch Lake Community Hall, and if you are interested in participating you can RSVP on that activity. For the month of May, the activities include

The Drum Circle, where you can join Michelle Rushinko and guests for an incredible drum circle experience on Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and the Medicine Movement, where you can join Jane Rezende for a journey of the senses on Tuesday, May 30 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. These activities are open to everyone from our community as well as from other communities.

For more information or to RSVP for these activities, please visit the site.

If you would like to rent the Watch Lake Community Hall for receptions like weddings or anniversaries, birthday parties, get-togethers, meetings, and other activities, please contact Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330. She will gladly book the days you require for that special event.

Calendar

Watch Lake-North Green Lake VFD meets three times a month. The next three practices will be on Tuesday, May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon; and Tuesday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute meets on the third Wednesday of each month at the WLCH at 11:30 a.m. Bring a lunch. For more information, call Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 or Joni Guenther at 250-456-7330.

The institute’s next meeting will be on May 10 at the Watch Lake Community Hall. There will be time for socializing starting at 7 p.m., with the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House