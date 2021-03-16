Warm weather, flooding in Lac La Hache

Quick as a wink –major big changes in our weather! Not two weeks ago we had the winter woollens out and now they are all packed away and people are taking out lightweight jackets and running shoes. Temperatures have really warmed up, the winds have helped in evaporating the snow or, in some cases, creating some water pooling on the roads and ditches.

Folks living on McKinley Drive are really having an issue of flooding this year. What started as a little trickle blossomed into a raging creek and created much havoc in a very short time. Many thanks go out to the members of the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department who were available to lend a helping hand with the tons of sandbags and diverting of the water flow. Extra travel is not encouraged on McKinley Drive at this time as it is interfering with the effectiveness of the sandbags.

Many folks did enjoy the cooler weather though – families were out cross country skiing (Kane Copley made side-by-side tracks on the lake for cross country skiing for Valentine’s Day), snowmobiling and of course downhill skiing, tubing and tobogganing. Enjoy these sports before the snow totally disappears.

There are a few changes at the Lac La Hache Elementary School too! Mrs. Davies is still away on medical leave, Shawn Nelson who was acting as principal during her absence has been replaced by Dean Coder – hello, and welcome to you, Dean!

Congratulations to secretary Nicki Jackson on her new position at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. We have enjoyed seeing your happy smiling face for the last two-and-a-half years. You will be greatly missed by all.

The students are excited – they will be receiving their report cards on March 10 and then enjoying a nice hot lunch of lasagna, salad and garlic toast the very next day. Spring break starts March 15 and school is back in session on March 29. Have a super great holiday kids and stay safe!

There were a couple of alarming things that did happen during the last month: three cougars were spotted by the cattleguard on Timothy Lake Road and then someone tried to ram the gates at the garbage dump. They did not succeed so the lock was then cut off and left hanging.

Exciting news for Terry and Renee Barton: the Hungry Bear Diner has been sold. There were many yummy meals served and enjoyed by all, you will truly be missed! Congratulations to you and best wishes in your new endeavours whatever they may be.

Pam’s Food Services continues to do well with her daily specials and specialty items. Many days it is the same story – sorry folks we are all sold out! Pam has made arrangements for food deliveries – $5 for Lac La Hache, $10 for 108 Mile Ranch and $15 for 100 Mile House.

I was the lucky winner of an individual Black Forest cake the other day and apparently, there will be many more contests in the future, good luck to all. That cake was so good, thank you, Pam.

