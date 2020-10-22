Wanted: warm coats for all

The 21st annual Coats for All campaign will kick off Nov. 1.

Donations of winter coats, snowsuits, toques, mittens and scarves can be dropped at the 100 Mile Laundromat – located in Owen Square across the from the library – between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. If possible, donors are asked to wash and label their donated items as ‘washed.’

In past years, more than 400 coats and snowsuits have been collected and distributed, in addition to toques, hats, scarves and mittens. Winter boots in good condition are also welcomed.

Those in need of the winter clothing will be able to pick up items at Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands from Nov. 1-30.

In addition, St. Timothy’s Anglican Church, will also distribute the winter outerwear on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who are working or families who don’t normally go to the distribution sites. Those coming to the church, located at the corner of Horse Lake Road and Blackstock Road, are asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing protocols.