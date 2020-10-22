Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicks off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicks off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Wanted: warm coats for all

Annual campaign kicks off to collect winter outerwear

The 21st annual Coats for All campaign will kick off Nov. 1.

Donations of winter coats, snowsuits, toques, mittens and scarves can be dropped at the 100 Mile Laundromat – located in Owen Square across the from the library – between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. If possible, donors are asked to wash and label their donated items as ‘washed.’

In past years, more than 400 coats and snowsuits have been collected and distributed, in addition to toques, hats, scarves and mittens. Winter boots in good condition are also welcomed.

Those in need of the winter clothing will be able to pick up items at Loaves and Fishes, 100 Mile Food Bank, Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and Canim Lake and Canoe Creek Bands from Nov. 1-30.

In addition, St. Timothy’s Anglican Church, will also distribute the winter outerwear on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to those who are working or families who don’t normally go to the distribution sites. Those coming to the church, located at the corner of Horse Lake Road and Blackstock Road, are asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing protocols.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fun and fire safety at Forest Grove
Next story
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Wendy Hamblin, coordinator of the Free Store at St. Timothy’s St. Anglican Church, shows off a couple of coats ahead of the Coats for All 2020 campaign, which kicks off Nov. 1. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Wanted: warm coats for all

Annual campaign kicks off to collect winter outerwear

(File image)
ELECTION 2020: Wanting to reach out to your Cariboo Chilcotin candidates?

Here’s where to find them

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Motorist unintentionally rescues bald eagle from the side of Highway 97

The driver of the minivan believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

School District 27 Supt. Chris van der Mark. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
COVID-19 takes bite out of SD27 enrolment

Fewer students at schools, but homeschooling up

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Justin Morissette had his leg broken after asking anti-gay street preachers to stop in Vancouver’s West End on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.(Justin Morissette/Twitter)
Anti-gay street preacher facing charges in fight that left B.C. radio host with broken leg

A warrant has been issued for Dorre Love’s arrest

More and more electric cars are on the road, but one Chevy Bolt owner was shocked to see how much his BC Hydro bill skyrocketed once he started charging the vehicle. (Black Press file photo)
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

An increase should be expected, but Brian Chwiendacz experienced a 200-plus per cent hike

Most Read