Summer and Marcus Lisoway enjoy their backyard skating rink. (George Lee photo - submitted).

Summer and Marcus Lisoway enjoy their backyard skating rink. (George Lee photo - submitted).

Wacky weather and other news at Lac La Hache

Barbara Hansen column

Happy New Year everyone – may we all be blessed with good health this year and a gradual return to our normal lives. It has been a very difficult time not only for the business owners and workers but for everyone in general.

Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the news from Dr. Bonnie Henry that came down Jan. 7 – the social/sports restrictions have been extended for another month until Feb. 5. There is no hiding the truth, looks like people did misbehave during the holiday season as the increase in the daily case counts are being reflected. Unfortunately, there was really no choice at this point in time, these orders had to be put in place.

It is a very sad time for the Community Club as unfortunately, we will have to shut the Rolf Zeis Arena down early for the season this year. It is just not feasible to run up the monthly hydro bill when the arena is not in use and there is no monthly income coming in to service the debt. I am sure we are not alone in this dilemma, there must be dozens of other clubs and organizations that have faced or are facing this very same thing.

Weird weather

The weather has been very weird this year too – we have had a bit of everything! So far though we haven’t had the really cold weather and I hope it stays away for quite a while.

Lots of sunny days have made people happy causing the internet to be flooded with lovely shots of sunrises, sunsets and many other things. There was also the last opportunity to bring in those last few loads of firewood.

Lately, we have been having the warm in the day and freezing at night syndrome which makes for icy roads and parking lots. This makes me think of when the restrictions first came out and public skating was cancelled. I watched a video clip of a young boy skating on the back parking lot of the Hungry Bear Diner (children sure can improvise and be resourceful) – that is how icy it was!

There are weird things happening in the formation of ice on our big lake right now. Monika Paterson posted a picture showing the heaving of the ice formation – clearly a two-foot difference. I really don’t think the ice is safe this year yet – please use extreme caution.

Whereas Greeny Lake froze up early this year, about the second week of December or so. The ice was measured and thought to be six to eight inches thick at the time and a large area was cleared for a skating rink.

Sale of Edelweiss

Restaurant

Congratulations to Ziggy and Gerlinda on the successful sale of the Edelweiss Restaurant, may you enjoy your retirement!

The new owners have already done quite the facelift to the building and have removed the older mobile home that was on site. The building will be used as the office for mobile home sales.

There is also a new development and exciting news to this story, Pam King has negotiated the full use of the kitchen. Pam’s Food Services will be operating out of the building as takeout only with her daily specials and all the goodies that she creates on a daily basis. Good luck Pam we are all excited for you!

Many thanks to the Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department and the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department for providing hampers for some families in need this year.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Heaving ice formation on Lac La Hache lake. (Monika Paterson photo - submitted).

Heaving ice formation on Lac La Hache lake. (Monika Paterson photo - submitted).

Previous story
Highland 4-H to continue club activities in 2021
Next story
Green Lake Snowmobile Club sees lots of activity, traffic on local trails

Just Posted

John Sullivan points at a caution sign warning snowmobile riders about the open water of a stream crossing one of the trails. Riders are encouraged to slow down and cross carefully. (Submitted photo).
Green Lake Snowmobile Club sees lots of activity, traffic on local trails

Ken Alexander column

Interior Health update. File photo.
86 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

The new deaths are from Heritage Square, a long-term care facility in Vernon

Jethro Rolland, 8, and Guinevere Rolland, 6, test out the ice at the new outdoor rink in 100 Mile House. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Outdoor ice rinks popular Cariboo pastime

The skaters are out this winter across the South Cariboo.

A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).
Updated: Clinton, 70 Mile left in the dark after vehicle crashes into transmission pole

BC Hydro still working to restore power to 330 homes in 70 Mile House

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
115 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Interior Health

There are now a total of 4,970 cases in the region

Justin Kripps of Summerland and his team have competed in Olympic action and World Cup competitions in bobsleigh. (Jason Ransom-Canadian Olympic Comittee).
QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

It’s cold outside, but there are plenty of recreation opportunities in the winter months

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Targeted’ shooting in Coquitlam leaves woman in hospital

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in what police believe to be a targeted shooting Saturday morning

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Most Read