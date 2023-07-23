Volunteers ease life for South Cariboo seniors

Cindy Faulkner is the coordinator for Better at Home. The program got its start in January and is designed to make life easier for seniors and help them continue living in their homes for longer. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For Liliane Levesque, the Better-At-Home program has been a game changer.

Levesque signed up in January after hearing about the program through a friend who was looking for assistance for her dad.

“It’s really good, they’re really helpful,” she said. “What I appreciate the most is they take me for my groceries.”

The volunteer helps her do the shopping and get it home where Levesque puts the groceries away on her own.

“I try to do as much as I can. If I don’t, I’ll be no good for nothing.”

The same volunteer has been helping Levesque since she started the program, something she appreciates. She vacuums, washes the floor and vacuums the couch and chair once a month.

Levesque laughed.

“It’s so funny. I go to the store and she knows everything I like and she just picks it all up,” she said. “I really like her. She’s really good, got lots of patience and she’s nice.”

The program, funded by the provincial government and managed by the United Way, is designed to help seniors with simple day-to-day tasks.

“It helps enable them to stay home longer without having to go into a care home,” said program coordinator Cindy Faulkner. “There are a lot of seniors that are shut-ins that maybe don’t have any family or friends up here and are alone for long periods of time.”

This is where Better-At-Home comes in. They fill in the gap in the existing services.

“The Interior Health Home care is awesome because they address all the medical concerns of the seniors. Better-At-Home does not offer any of the medical, we don’t do any of the medical side of things,” said Faulkner. “We do more of the social needs. Like I say, the doctor’s appointments, picking up your mail, rides to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping assistance or drop off, things like that, as well as paid contractors that come in to do the house cleaning.”

Better-At-Home depends on volunteers to make it run. At the time Faulkner spoke with the Free Press there were five volunteers signed on to the program including Marney Green.

Green checked out several volunteer positions after moving to 100 Mile House two-and-a-half years ago.

“I’ve always volunteered in the community I live in,” she said, adding that it wasn’t until she discovered Better-At-Home she found the right fit.

“I really enjoy my time with the ladies I take grocery shopping twice a month. They are so great to visit with. A big part of it is going for coffee after we are done running our errands,” she said. “It’s only a few hours a month and worth every minute!”

For Dean Oshanek and his siblings, the program could not have come about at a better time as their father started showing signs of dementia last November.

Oshanek said he thinks they were one of Better-At-Homes first clients.

“You know, he’s still at a functional level at home right now, but having somebody come in and spend time with him, because I work and my brother and sisters are away so, you know, he’s outlived basically all his friends,” he said. “So, you know, to have people that are looking in on him, and spending time with him. It was just really beneficial for us.”

He said they have a woman who comes by once a week and does some cleaning which helps with the bigger jobs that are difficult for his father to do. A volunteer also stops by once a week and spends time with his dad.

Another service they are grateful for is the home-cooked meal delivery.

“Cindy got some kind of grant and they’ve been supplying some pre-packaged meals for him.”

Faulkner said they applied for and received a $30,000 food security grant from the United Way. The grant allows the organization to deliver home-cooked meals provided by the Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission to seniors. The meals are prepared by volunteers at the Interlakes Community Hall.

“And they’re fabulous. They’re senior size, they’re healthy,” she said. “And so I started picking those orders up now and we’re dispersing those amongst our seniors that are in need or could use prepared meals and the feedback is fabulous.” Thanks to the grant, the meals are delivered free of charge. Faulkner hopes to apply for the grant again in the future.

Better-At-Home also applied for an $18,000 food infrastructure grant. The organization does not have a kitchen but they were able to give the money to the Interlakes Hall for some upgrades such as a new freezer.

When asked if the program has eased her life Levesque replied “Oh God yes, a lot. That will give me time to stay home longer,” she said, adding that this way she is able to remain independent and keep living in her home.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I had to go to those places. I’d die.”

Faulkner said it is rewarding to be able to make a difference which is why she chose to take in the program.

“As one person, you can do something to help a senior or two but when you can coordinate something like this where you’re gathering volunteers and gathering a group of people, a team of people that is growing and multiplying and we’re getting more clients and more volunteers and more cleaners,” she said.

“It’s so rewarding to see the impact on the community like the positive impact, the results and to hear it, right?”

Anyone interested in learning more about the program or volunteering may contact Faulkner at 778-444-5133 or email cindyisbetterathome@shaw.ca.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

