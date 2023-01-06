Volunteering is ‘fun, kind’ for 12-year-old

Sylas Kruse already enjoys helping out others in the community

Sylas chats with his grandmother, Tammie Ozanne during a lull in the morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

At 12, Sylas Kruse has already figured out how good it feels to help others.

Sylas made his official debut as a volunteer Dec. 3 when he accompanied his grandmother to have Breakfast with Santa at Creekside Community Centre.

He ended up spending the entire morning serving others.

“I like helping people. It’s fun and it’s kind,” he said.

He didn’t think it was anything special to help out. His grandmother asked him and he said sure. “It was fun just running around, just doing things besides playing video games.

His mom, Chrissy Kruse, said Sylas has always been helpful, hanging out with the seniors at family events.

At the breakfast, Sylas said his favourite part was the children. “There were these little kids there and they were adorable,” he said. “They’re funny. They’re just little.”

He loves kids so much he gives his time as the lunch monitor for the kindergarten class at Mile 108 Elementary and keeps tabs on them over the lunch hour he said.

Volunteering has given Sylas a chance to get to know the community because his family just moved here last year. He recognizes the value in volunteers, noting if his baseball coach didn’t give his time, he wouldn’t be able to play ball.

To show his appreciation, he gave the coach a gift and thank-you card at the end of the year.

When asked about why it’s important to volunteer, Sylas needed a minute to think about it. He was surprised to learn that most firefighters in the South Cariboo are volunteers.

“You’re a firefighter and you go into someone’s house and risk your own life and still don’t get paid? I find that interesting,” he said. “It’s a scary job. What if you can’t save those people?”

But he acknowledges it is probably worth it. He enjoys volunteering and thinks more kids his age should get involved.

“Being a volunteer for anything is really important.”

He pointed out you can work and still volunteer for a few hours and then “you’re done.”

“It’s important cause if you don’t volunteer then no one will be able to do anything – everything will shut down.”

Although there are not a lot of opportunities to give back at his age, Sylas helps his grandparents in their garden. Sometimes they pay him for his time, which he appreciates but said it’s not necessary.

Sylas enjoys building things and at some point in the future would like to help out with the outdoor skating rink.

“You do not have to do it if you don’t want to, but if you want to, then yes, it’s important to help people who cannot do it themselves.”

He is excited about volunteering at the breakfast again next year “because it’s fun and it helps people in need.”



Caught in the act - Sylas looks up as he delivers pancakes to a table. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Sylas Kruse (L) with his mom Chrissy Kruse. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)