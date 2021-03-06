Gale Ogden teaches a fitness class. (Photo submitted)

Gale Ogden teaches a fitness class. (Photo submitted)

Volunteering a good fit for Gale Ogden

Lac La Hache resident says helping out ‘makes the world better’.

Caring for and helping her community has always been one of Gale Ogden’s core values in life.

Ogden, 63, is a well-known face around her home in Lac La Hache, as well as 108 Mile Ranch where she and her husband first settled in 1990. Related to Peter Skene Ogden through her husband Percy, she lives in the Ogden Family Home on Lac La Hache.

“The house we’re living in is over 100 years old and I think that’s part of it. We have this home and our doors have always been open and keep people connected,” said Ogden, who teaches Zumba, weight training and basic fitness classes with her business, Fitness with Gale. “We’re really proud of the community of Lac La Hache.”

Growing up, Ogden said she was surrounded by family, church friends and teachers who taught her the value of reaching out to help people whenever she could. She carried these lessons with her, becoming an active community volunteer and businesswoman.

Over the years she has spearheaded fundraising events for various non-profits, charities and individuals in the region. She once raised money for the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena by doing a fitness class with other instructors, who are always keen to hop on board. During COVID-19, through her fitness class network, Ogden has also held a Purse Event where they collected 40 purses to donate to the Women’s Safe House in 100 Mile, each filled with items a woman might need. Doing that felt really good, she said.

READ MORE: Community Spirit: ‘Good feeling’ comes from giving back to community

“I find that I like to volunteer because it seems that when I volunteer I have lots of opportunities to organize events and just meet some incredible volunteer people working behind the scenes to keep things going.”

While her in-person fitness classes are currently on hold due to COVID-19, Ogden was able to hold outdoor physical distant classes over the summer that were well received by the community. Currently, she is running virtual programs but once she’s able to hold outdoor fitness classes again, Ogden said she plans to hold an event to raise money to support the Cariboo Pioneer Centre in Lac La Hache, which is struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Ogden, along with her husband, is also is one of the caretakers for the McKinlay Pioneer Cemetery and serves as secretary to the president of the Lac La Hache Cemetery Association. The group of volunteers are in charge of maintaining the burial grounds and record keeping. Many of her husband’s ancestors are buried there, so the two felt it was time to do their part to care for it.

She and Percy decided two years ago to start holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the graveyard, due to the number of veterans buried there. In 2018, 32 people attended, while 75 came the next year. The graveyard service was cancelled last year as a result of the pandemic.

“It was pretty cool to see the community come together,” Ogden said.

Ogden said volunteering helps to make the world a better place.

“It’s good for everyone to find some way to help someone even during COVID times. Just a phone call, donating food to the food bank, all those things still need to be done,” Ogden said. “At the end of the day, it’s my philosophy that for all the kindness I’ve given, I’ve received kindness back and that really helps with anxiety.

“I don’t mean to sound like a saint, because I’m not, but these things have really positive effects for others and me.”

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

One of Gale Ogden’s outdoor fitness classes she held this summer. (Photo submitted)

One of Gale Ogden’s outdoor fitness classes she held this summer. (Photo submitted)

One of Gale Ogden’s outdoor fitness classes she held this summer. (Photo submitted)

One of Gale Ogden’s outdoor fitness classes she held this summer. (Photo submitted)

A Remembrance Day Ceremony organized by Gale Ogden at McKinlay Pioneer Cemetary. (Photo submitted)

A Remembrance Day Ceremony organized by Gale Ogden at McKinlay Pioneer Cemetary. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Indoor work at Community Hall nearly done

Just Posted

Gale Ogden. (Photo submitted)
Volunteering a good fit for Gale Ogden

Lac La Hache resident says helping out ‘makes the world better’.

The two suspects arrested south of 150 Mile House Tuesday, March 2, following a high-speed chase with the RCMP have been charged. (Will Roberts photo)
High-speed chase suspects charged, remain in custody after arrest south of Williams Lake

John Craig and Maggie M. Higgott appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court March 4

Interior Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5. (Black Press Files)
Interior Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5

Over 300,000 vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.

BC Hydro dealing with power outage in Lac La Hache.
Power outage in Lac La Hache area

Some 2,500 customers affected

100 Mile RCMP are looking for Haileigh Archie, 18, who was reported missing from her home near Lone Butte. (Photo submitted)
UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP find Haileigh Archie safe and sound

Archie was reported missing from her home in Lone Butte area on March 4.

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

A crashed helicopter is seen near Mt. Gardner on Bowen Island on Friday March 5, 2021. Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after the crash. (Irene Paulus/contributed)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Supporters rally outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church is in court to appeal bail conditions, after he was arrested for holding day services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
‘Law remains valid:’ Pastor accused of violating health orders to remain in jail

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor

The Netflix logo on an iPhone. B.C. delayed imposing sales tax on digital services and sweetened carbonated beverages as part of its response to COVID-19. Those taxes take effect April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
B.C. applies 7% sales tax on streaming, vaping, sweet drinks April 1

Measures from 2020 budget were delayed due to COVID-19

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation was outraged after Green MLA Adam Olsen revealed on social media that the community had been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak – a fact the First Nation had chosen to keep private to avoid racist backlash as experienced by the Cowichan Tribes when an outbreak was declared there in January. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA reveals COVID-19 outbreak

Tsartlip First Nation chief shares concerns about racist backlash, MLA apologizes

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. British Columbia’s highest court has sided with the land owner in a dispute over public access to public land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. high court finds in favour of large landowner in fight over access to pair of lakes

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club launched legal action after the cattle company blocked road and trail access

Most Read