Volunteer firefighters pass emergency vehicle training

Emergency Vehicle Operation training draws a good turnout of firefighters

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) members completed their Emergency Vehicle operation training on Aug. 29.

The EVO training is an annual requirement of the Structure Firefighters Competency and Training Playbook as well as the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s policy and procedures for TNRD fire departments, according to SGLVFD Fire Chief Peter McKie.

Since the SGLVFD doesn’t get an abundance of callouts, McKie says this is an opportunity for all of the firefighters to get behind the wheel of emergency vehicles.

The session started with a review of changes to the Motor Vehicle Act for emergency vehicle operations, led by SGLVFD training officer Del Westfall.

There are four practical exercises for the EVO session:The first challenge is the chicane, which has the drivers weaving their trucks through a series of cones forwards and backwards.

The second challenge is the diminishing clearance exercise, where drivers take their trucks into an alley that narrows the further the truck goes into it. Eventually, the driver has to make a perfect stop at the end of the alley. All of the challenges could be encountered at a fire scene.

The third challenge has the driver backing into an alley — once on the driver’s side and the second on the passenger’s side.

The final challenge has the driver making a three-point turn in a specified 100-square-foot area. All firefighters passed the training session.

Red Cross funding

The SGLVFD received $12,000 in additional Red Cross Resiliency Fund money in 2020.

McKie says the funding will be used to purchase another high-pressure wildland pump.

“It will give us dedicated equipment to use for structural protection at the fire hall and at the snowmobile clubhouse,” he said, adding it will allow firefighters to use lake water at these offshore locations.

McKie says the SGLVFD will be able to purchase another pop-up tent, which allows the fire department to have two rehabilitation tents at fire scenes.

There was also enough money in the resiliency fund to purchase enough parts and equipment to change all the apparatus to four-inch hard suction intake status, which would allow firefighters to draft a lot more water when using their double-pond setup.

