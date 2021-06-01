Huncity president Steve Law doing some work on the bike trails this month at the Lower Climb and Punishment trail. (Photo submitted)

Huncity president Steve Law doing some work on the bike trails this month at the Lower Climb and Punishment trail. (Photo submitted)

Volunteer finds therapy in outdoor work

Steve Law offers his time to help Huncity Mountain Bike Club, Nordics and other outdoor groups

When Steve Law got involved in the Huncity Mountain Bike Club, the trails were few and far between.

Riders could access the ski trails across the road from the Heritage site at 108 Mile Ranch, but compared to Williams Lake and Quesnel, “we were kind of like the fledgling in 100 Mile,” he said. It was sometime in the 1990s when Law took up the cause, joining the Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium to promote regional mountain biking and build more trails.

“It was really quite selfish because I wanted places to ride,” said Law, 59, who is president of the Huncity club. “My wife and I ride extensively. When we go somewhere, we’re going to try and go somewhere to bike.”

Over the years, the Huncity Mountain Bike Club evolved to include more routes and machine-built jump trails at 99 Mile on Ainsworth Road. Recently, the club has worked to enhance existing trails and create new ones, such as the Hustle and Flow, a jump trail built by professional mountain biker James Doerfling. Its design means both children and adults can attempt to jump off various pieces of terrain.

The work on the trails in 100 Mile House has started to pay off, especially during COVID-19: Up to 3,500 people signed up to bike the local mountain bike trails last year, marking the club’s busiest season yet.

“All of a sudden a tremendous amount of people are out recreating. It’s just gone crazy because people can’t do other things,” Law said, adding it’s difficult to even buy a new bike these days.

“It’s getting to be more well known that we have trails here, particularly the machine-built jump trail – it attracted a lot of people here.”

A longtime road cyclist and triathlete, Law grew up in Quebec, moving to 100 Mile with his family when he was 17. An outdoor enthusiast and professional forester by trade, he is happiest outdoors, seeing it as a form of therapy. Besides Huncity, he has volunteered with the 100 Mile Nordics and Cariboo marathon and found himself thrust into work – both paid and unpaid – on the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail.

The 500-kilometre goldrush trail aims to link the communities from Clinton to Barkerville with stops along the way to shop, eat food or rest.

“The reality is since I mountain bike and cross country ski and downhill ski and snowmobile, it’s a natural fit for me to be involved,” said Law, who is also a member of the 100 Mile Snowmobile Club. “It’s like a mental health thing. What’s better than being outside and making mountain bike trails or walking in the forest? There’s no better therapy as far as I’m concerned.”

As a longtime volunteer, Law said he tends to be the “talking head” for some of the organizations. He is also the name on grant applications. It’s the same as anything, he said, where most volunteers are retired and it sometimes falls to a small core of people to take on the main tasks.

“It gets to be too much for some people to try and do all this stuff,” he said.

However, he said there are always those who love it enough to keep working on the trails, he said. Some mountain bikers will text or call him if they find a mud hole and drain or make other repairs, while social media has made it easier to put the call out for help when they need it.

Law hopes to keep the momentum going and draw more people to the club – not only to ride but to help.

“They’re out there – they love to ride and they want to make it the best way possible,” he said. “I have some really great volunteers.”

100 Mile House

Previous story
Pickleball court planned for Interlakes

Just Posted

Steve Law. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteer finds therapy in outdoor work

Steve Law offers his time to help Huncity Mountain Bike Club, Nordics and other outdoor groups

Pickleball enthusiasts at Interlakes are hoping an outdoor court will soon be built. (Submitted photo)
Pickleball court planned for Interlakes

Enthusiasts push for a new outdoor facility at the grounds of the community hall

Ted Traer is the new WildSafeBC coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming in 2021. (Wildsafe BC Facebook)
WildSafe BC coordinator begins work in Cariboo

Ted Traer is the new coordinator, and will be running COVID-safe programming

Local FireSmart Representatives hosted a successful home safety bag giveaway at the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Hall on May 22. (Ken Alexander photo)
Fire department’s safety bag giveaway a success

Ken Alexander: South Green Lake column

Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Tsilhqot’in chief wants church, government held accountable for residential school deaths

‘It’s Canada’s dark history’: Tribal chair Joe Alphonse on residential schools

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read