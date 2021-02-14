Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the South Cariboo will be holding a 'Bingo bell hunt' at the 99 Mile Nordic ski trails from Feb. 15 to the end of March. (Photo submitted).

Virtual Bingo bell hunt set for 100 Mile Nordic ski trails

The latest snowfall makes it the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

The latest snowfall makes it the perfect time for a Bingo bell hunt.

The winter fundraising event, organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo and the 100 Mile Nordics, will take place from Feb. 15 to the end of the winter season at the trails on Ainsworth Road.

“We figure this event is a safer way for people to get outside and do something safe,” said Marilia Vieira, a mentoring coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo.

The concept is simple: contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo to register and book your preferred day and rentals for a ski or snowshoe – and either the x-country Gentle Giant ski trail or the Blue Bearpaw snowshoe. A minimum donation of $10 for those under 10 and $20 for those older is requested for the event. 100 Mile Nordics have offered a 10 per cent discount for rentals.

A Bingo bell card will be provided to each group, which is limited to three members, at the Nordics lodge on their specific day. Participants will then try to find as many of the listed items on the bingo sheet. Mini prizes will be available in the lodge at the end of the day and all participants also have a chance for a grand prize at the end of the event.

To register, contact Vieira at 778-444-0420, marilia.vieira@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca or on Facebook- Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo. For info regarding rentals, ski passes, schedule times and trails contact: 100 Mile Nordics Ski Society at 250-395-2104 or https://www.100milenordics.com/

