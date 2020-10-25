Free Press Archives

Vintage No. 3716 engine pulls 13 passenger train cars into 100 Mile House

From the Free Press archives

32 YEARS AGO (1988): While it was delayed by five hours, the vintage No. 3716 engine pulled 13 passenger train cars from Prince George to 100 Mile House. About 350 people rode the train to 100 Mile House, arriving at 10:30 a.m. at Exeter Station. Hotels and motels in town were filled to capacity as passengers from the train slept in 100 Mile House overnight and dined at the community hall before leaving the following morning at 7:20 a.m. Around 150 onlookers gathered at Lone Butte to watch the engine pass the historic water tower, belching black smoke.

16 YEARS AGO (2004): The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce and the 100 Mile Free Press partnered together to present the workshop Jobs, Walmart and Survival to the community. Those who attended the workshop and the following meeting were told that 100 Mile House, especially its local business community, needed to take charge of its economic future if it wanted to avoid the issues that often arise when a big box store comes to town. An emphasis on providing quality customer service was pushed as a way for small businesses to survive and thrive.

8 YEARS AGO (2012): The Youth Excellence Society (YES) ran a pilot program at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School called Change It Up. The purpose of the program was to create a more caring and respectful environment in B.C. secondary schools. After attending a presentation on how to form connections, students were invited to write things on two large canvasses they don’t want to see in their school and ideas on how to make it happen. Both YES and PSO teachers said they were confident the program was effective in making the school better.

4 YEARS AGO (2016): The memorial service for Fire Chief Bob Felker was well attended. The Canadian Fallen Firefighters Firefighters Foundation agreed to recognize his death, caused by a battle with cancer, as a Line of Duty Death. The longtime Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department chief’s name was to be engraved on the Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Ottawa in September 2017. Dozens of search and rescue vehicles paid Felker tribute in a solemn memorial convoy along the Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, which residents watched in silence.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police warns public not to fall prey to CRA tax scam

Just Posted

Up to 10 centimetres of snow were expected on Highway 97 from Clinton to Begbie Summit and in 100 Mile House on Oct.24. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)
More sand, plow trucks coming to region

More plows and brine trucks will be operating on the Highway 97 corridor this winter.

Council installed weight load signs on Horse Lake Bridge (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Essential and emergency vehicles exempt from bridge weight restrictions

Concerns raised over Horse Lake Bridge

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerskson of the BC Liberal Party and his partner Shelley Wiese celebrate at his campaign office in downtown Williams Lake Oct. 24. Doerkson has been elected as the new MLA in Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo)
ELECTION 2020: Preliminary results show Lorne Doerkson elected in Cariboo Chilcotin

Doerkson will keep the BC Liberals seat in the riding

Fraser-Nicola BC NDP candidate Aaron Sumexheltza (third from l) with members of the Ashcroft Slough Society, Sept. 9, 2020. After the initial count, the first-time provincial candidate is trailing incumbent Jackie Tegart of the BC Liberal Party. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Liberal incumbent Jackie Tegart holds narrow lead over Aaron Sumexheltza of NDP

Initial count is complete, and mail-in ballots will determine who wins in Fraser-Nicola

(from l) Fraser-Nicola candidates Jonah Timms (BC Green Party), Jackie Tegart (BC Liberal Party), and Aaron Sumexheltza (BC NDP). The polls have now closed and the counting has started. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Results awaited in Fraser-Nicola as polls have now closed

Counting of advance and election day votes has begun; mail-in votes to be counted starting Nov. 6

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

Provincial Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks at Provincial Green Party headquarters at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe in Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Furstenau leads BC Greens to win first riding outside of Vancouver Island

Sonia Furstenau became leader of BC Greens one week before snap election was called

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. More than 4.6 million people have arrived in Canada since the border closed last March and fewer than one-quarter of them were ordered to quarantine while the rest were deemed “essential” and exempted from quarantining. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Majority of international travellers since March deemed ‘essential’, avoid quarantine

As of Oct. 20, 3.5 million travellers had been deemed essential, and another 1.1 million were considered non-essential

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

Most Read