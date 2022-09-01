Vintage cars coasting into town

Classic cars lined the perimeter of the big field at Beaver Creek Campground in July 2017 as the Canadian Coasters Car Club stopped in Trail as part of its cross-Canada tour to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday. (John Boivin photo)

The Canadian Coasters is cruising into 100 Mile House this Friday, Sept. 2.

After starting a cross-Canada journey from Pipi Park, N.L. June 27, the group has since travelled across Canada and will be stopping here at Gustafson’s Central Chevrolet GMC after their stop in Barkerville.

“They’ve done this a few times in the past, but this is probably going to be their last one,” said the past president of the Cruzer’s Car Club, Jim Williscroft.

He said they’ll arrive from Barkerville scattered, and from 4 to 6 p.m., the group will be holding a car show at Gustafson’s in 100 Mile House. “They’ve been planning it for about a year. It just brings more money into town again.”

Williscroft said they’re expecting at least 50 cars in town, and they will all be vintage, mostly from the 1960s and 70s. 34 of them will be towing vintage trailers.

“We’d like to invite everybody out. It should be a good time,” he said. “It’s actually kind of cool.”

READ MORE: Drone flying with classic cars

The Coasters, from all over Canada, are travelling three or four hours a day, the past president said. “It’s a big undertaking.”

Their next stop is the Field Farm and Resort in Deroche on Sept. 3. From there they will continue to Cowichan Agricultural Centre in Duncan and some will dunk their wheels in the Pacific Ocean.

​“Everybody come in and take a peek.”


