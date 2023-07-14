VIDEO: Pod of orcas, including calves, swarm Vancouver Island pier

Campbell River’s Discovery Pier, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorCampbell River’s Discovery Pier, Friday, July 14, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
A pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz LagosA pod of orcas swarmed the Discovery Pier in Campbell River on July 10 delighting staff and visitors to the popular facility. Photo by Liz Lagos

Discovery Pier ice cream shop manager Liz Lagos was amongst a group of people who got the thrill of a lifetime July 10 when a pod of orcas swarmed the popular waterfront facility.

It’s not unusual to see whales from Campbell River’s Discovery Pier which sits on the shores of Discovery Passage running between Vancouver Island and its eastern neighbour, Quadra Island. But on July 10, round 11:40 a.m., a pod of orcas swam around the posts and under the deck of the pier in full view of a regular crowd of people.

“I definitely felt amazing,” Lagos said. “We do see our fair share of the orca whales, however, it’s not often they are seen this close.”

The pod included calves and Lagos captured it all on video.

“The whole experience was beautiful. Everyone was stunned, for sure,” she said.

