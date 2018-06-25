VIDEO: National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

The 100 Mile Elementary and Eliza Archie Memorial schools celebrated with art and games

Members of the Canim Lake Band play catch with water balloons at the Eliza Archie Memorial during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on Thursday, June 21. Beth Audet photo.

The 100 Mile Elementary and Eliza Archie Memorial schools celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day. Watch the video below and check out the full stories in this week’s edition of the Free Press.