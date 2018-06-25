VIDEO: National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations

The 100 Mile Elementary and Eliza Archie Memorial schools celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day. Watch the video below and check out the full stories in this week’s edition of the Free Press.
The 100 Mile Elementary and Eliza Archie Memorial schools celebrated with art and games
The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press
Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally
‘We appreciate everything Save-On does for us’
38 Years Ago (1980): The Noranda Mine Rescue team from Boss Mountain… Continue reading
Joy Gammie, a learning support coordinator for SD27, offers tips for parents
Hundreds of visitors engaged with over 50 vendors at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre
Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend
Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial
First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove
A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins
The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws
The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo
Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’
Pickton was convicted in December 2007 of six counts of second degree murder
