Pacu is likely the largest pet fish you’ll find in the Shuswap, and at 28 years old and going strong he is likely the oldest as well. He currently lives a carefree life in his special tank at Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Swimming slow and steady around the waters of his special tank in Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm is one monster of an exotic fish, and his name is Pacu.

Well known throughout the Shuswap, Pacu is a Black Pacu fish, a much more relaxed relative of the fearsome piranha. Pacu’s tend to make their home in the Amazon River, where they feed on nuts, tree fruits and river vegetation.

Read More: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake Monster?

Critters assistant manager Jenny Ritchie says Pacu is likely not only the biggest pet fish in the region, but the oldest as well. With an estimated 28 years behind him already, and a potential to live up to 50 years in total, Pacu has been a longtime fixture in the area and will likely remain alive and well for quite some time.

Ritchie says his favourite foods are bananas and grapes, and he is very curious when visitors show up. Pacu seems to have a fondness for kids and, oddly enough, dogs; she says he tends to swim right up to the glass and greet these visitors with extra enthusiasm.

Read More: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Critters welcomes visitors to drop by and pay Pacu a visit, if you’re lucky you might even see him being fed some fruit.

