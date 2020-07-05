VIDEO: Deer and fox appear to play in Sheridan Lake back yard

‘It’s not every day you get to see animals seeming to actually just be playing with one another’

Jackie Tate managed to capture a video of what appears to be a fox and a deer playing near Sheridan Lake.

“We were actually watching them. My mom spotted them first and she saw the deer kind of looking at something, didn’t quite know what, and then we saw a fox kind of prancing around and he was kind of doing his own thing at first and the deer seemed to get quite curious,” she says, “and then they started doing that little cat and mouse kind of thing. It was a treat to see for sure.”

They haven’t seen them do that before but the fox has been around there regularly, she says.

“He must his den nearby or something. He often eats the field mice in the horse corral.”

The deer are always around, she says.

“I just thought what a treat. It’s not every day you get to see animals seeming to actually just be playing with one another.”

Perhaps there was more going on but “from what saw it sure looked like they were playing.

She says she’s glad everyone else is appreciating it as much as she did.

