100 Mile Elementary students (left to right) Jordan Mitchell, Tyler Herperger, James Rolland and Sophie Rywaczuk pull weeds in Centennial Park during an educational workshop by the Invasive Species Council of B.C. Beth Audet photo.

100 Mile Elementary students pulled invasive plants from Centennial Park on Wednesday, June 13, as part of an educational workshop by the Invasive Species Council of B.C. See the video below and check out this week’s Cariboo Connector for the full story.