Vicious circle

As I mentioned last week, we’re doing some kitchen renovations that started with the floor.

The reason the floor needed replacing as we understand it was that in the past, before we lived in our humble abode, the dishwasher leaked. This had caused the floor to sag and was likely largely to blame for some holes that accompanied the sagging. In order to put the new floor in, we, among other things, removed the dishwasher.

For those who’ve never done so, it’s an annoying chore with little space, but not necessarily a hard one. It’s hooked up with a water supply, drainage and electricity. It might also have a few screws to hold it in place. If you take care of that, you can usually pull it out fairly easily. I did so with our dishwasher.

After the floor was levelled and subsequently installed, I got around to putting the dishwasher back in. I hooked it all up and save for the minor screw mishap I delineated last week, it seemed all fine and dandy.

Surprise, surprise: it was not all fine and dandy.

We’re still not entirely sure why it happened but after running the dishwasher once, it was clear that it was leaking. I wasn’t quite sure what it was, but it was late, so we closed the valve the dishwasher hooked up to, did some mopping up and went to bed. The next morning, the situation hadn’t improved. There was once again water all over the place. I had to run off to work, so my wife once again mopped it up and I asked her to close the second (and clearly older) valve that was on the same pipe.

Once again, it became clear that didn’t stop the leak.

Concerned we were going to have to redo the floor due to water damage a second time, we decided to call a plumber. This was in part because now the only solution to stop the spillage was to turn the power to the pump off and leave the entire house without water: a situation that was only really tenable for a short period of time.

Our water is really hard and the pipes had frozen before. Between both of those, even the simple act of closing the valve probably broke that perfect seal it had as there was very little force involved overall.

Oh well, at least my wife can be happy that the shelves under the sink are well mopped now.

P.S. My wife says I forgot to add it started growing mold in the brief period it was soaked.

