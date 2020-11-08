For retired Lieut. Stan Leschert Remembrance Day isn’t about glorifying his own military service but remembering those of his friends and comrades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For retired Lieut. Stan Leschert Remembrance Day isn’t about glorifying his own military service but remembering those of his friends and comrades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Vet holds memories of those who served ‘close to his heart’

Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served.

As Remembrance Day approaches, Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served, both in and out of combat.

He didn’t serve himself, having missed active combat duty in the Gulf War by a hairsbreadth when his unit did not have enough tanks to deploy. But his five years of service in the British Columbia Dragoons and British Columbia Regiment was still rewarding, he said, and the army taught him things that have stayed with him. One of the biggest lessons was how to be a leader, not a tyrant, and the power of working together as a team. As a range safety officer, he also got to fire some “really cool weapons” safely.

“Some things totally sucked like sleeping in a hootchie while it’s snowing, you’ve got your full battle-rattle and you never ever let your weapon leave your side. That was cleaned before you were cleaned and some of the food was crappy but it was an awesome experience,” Leschert said.

After serving with the Dragoons, Leschert drove an armoured car with the reserves for 29 years before retiring to 100 Mile House this year, transferring to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260. These days he focuses on volunteering at the Legion and amateur photography while enjoying the Cariboo.

READ MORE: https://www.100milefreepress.net/local-news/drive-by-ceremony-planned-for-remembrance-day/

To him, Remembrance Day isn’t about glorifying his own service but honouring the service of his friends, whom he considers the real vets.

“They’re the ones who were at the pointy end of the stick. The rest of us are like a fire extinguisher, we’re there if you need us but we hope never to have to be used,” Leschert said.

Many of his friends, in fact, have come from the Legion over the years and it’s their stories and memories that Leschert holds close to his heart on Remembrance Day. Men like troop leader Bill Wharton, universal carrier driver Al Warrington and Smokey Smith who took out two Panzers and three squads singlehanded during the Battle of Ortona in Italy during WW2, Leschert recalled.

“Before I served (Remembrance Day) was cool, it was on TV. Afterwards, these are my friends I’m bloody well going to get down there,” Leschert said. “You gotta remember what happened, why it happened and who had to stop it. We’ve got a number of people here, they’re getting less every day, that have done it and made your life peaceful. There are a number of people in the wings who can be called if needed. We don’t dare forget the Canadian Rangers, the Indigenous, they’re trained and really skilled, in particular when search and rescue is required.”

Leschert, who joined the armed forces because it was something he always wanted to do, has worked with cadets over the years and has been an active and enthusiastic member of the Legion as he believes they offer a great service to local veterans.

He singled out 100 Mile House’s Joe Elliot, a representative for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, who is reaching out to local vets to address unseen issues.

“There are really cool people (at the Legion) and most of them are down to fricking earth,” Leschert said. “The people (in 100 Mile) are incredible, very friendly. When they tell you to have a good day, they actually mean it.”

Having a place like the Legion where veterans can meet and chat is really important, Leschert said.

Moreover, the money they raise from the annual poppy campaign stays within the community and any excess given to local hospitals and other groups.

The regular Remembrance Day service is cancelled this year due to COVID-19 but residents can still pay their respects in a drive-by ceremony on Birch Avenue from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

For retired Lieut. Stan Leschert Remembrance Day isn’t about glorifying his own military service but remembering those of his friends and comrades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

For retired Lieut. Stan Leschert Remembrance Day isn’t about glorifying his own military service but remembering those of his friends and comrades. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Species-at-risk monitored, sought across the region
Next story
Dry hydrant project moves forward in South Green Lake

Just Posted

The two South Green Lake firefighters put the dry hydrant pipe in place from a boat. It was part of the two dry hydrant installations completed recently. (Ken Alexander photo, submitted).
Dry hydrant project moves forward in South Green Lake

News from South Green Lake

Retired Lieut. Stan Leschert pins a fresh poppy on the 100 Mile House Cenotaph. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Vet holds memories of those who served ‘close to his heart’

Lieut. Stan Leschert will be honouring those who have served.

The Clinton Fire Department is seeking more volunteer members.
Clinton Volunteer Fire Department seeks members

Mail-out requests community support

Autumn Vallee sings accompanied by her father Joe Vallee at the first cafe-style Amnesty Concert at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School last month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
22nd annual Amnesty Concert launches in new format at PSO

Mini ‘cafe-style’ fundraisers to be held each month

RONA in Williams Lake has reported a positive case of COVID-19 from one of its employees on Nov. 6. RONA says local public health authorities were informed of the situation and measures were taken at the store before reopening on Saturday morning, Nov. 7. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RONA employee tests positive for COVID-19

RONA said if you visited the store on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 to monitor any symptoms

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Most Read