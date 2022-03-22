VAN OSCH: Ides of March have important historical reference

Loretto Abbey is a medieval-looking stone convent in North Toronto. I was sent there at 13 to work in the kitchen. Along with that work came a traditional, British-style education.

Our Latin teacher was a nun who was fond of mottos and popular sayings, written heavily across the center blackboard with thick chalk. She was a stringy, unsmiling, pointer-toting nun, deadly serious. We learned well.

One March 15, Cave Idus Martius! got our attention. We stomped three times as instructed, shouting the motto. We translated it: Beware the Ides of March, and learned that in the earliest Roman calendars the Ides of March would have been the days of the first full moon of the new year.

The moon has been an important, living presence in everyone’s lives throughout history. The phases of the moon decided when and how things would happen. Fields and gardens were planted according to the moon. Marriages were arranged by the lunar calendar. Battles were fought when the moon was at its best.

Every Roman month had an Ides that was marked by a procession led by priests with a sheep in tow that was sacrificed on an altar. However, the Ides of March was special. It was the Feast of Anna Perenna, whose festival officially ended the ceremonies of the new year. It was a day of wild revelry celebrated enthusiastically by the common people with feasts shared by all, the precursor to modern picnics. It was also a deadline for settling debts.

In a later period in Roman history, called the Imperial Period, the Ides of March was extended into an entire week of celebrations mixed with dark legends and tangled-up beliefs. By the time Julius Caesar was courting Cleopatra, the time from March 13-15 was considered an evil period. Personally, I think they were all just tired of winter. Even though snow wasn’t a problem, winter can range from a bit chilly to teeth-chatteringly cold in parts of Italy.

The class following Latin on the Cave Idus Martius day was English. We were studying Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar at the time so we were familiar with March 15, 44 BC as the very day that Caesar was murdered by the disloyal, back-stabbing Brutus. The Ides of March was really dreaded by then. A soothsayer had warned Caesar to “Beware the Ides of March.” Well, Caesar laughed and the rest is history.

But the doom and gloom doesn’t end there. On March 15, 1917, Czar Nicholas 11 of Russia abdicated the throne, leading to the exile and murder of himself, his wife, and three daughters among others, and ultimately leading to the rise of Soviet Russia. In 1939, Germany occupied Czechoslovakia on March 15, resulting in World War I. And in America, a tragedy for some, the Ed Sullivan show was cancelled on March 15, 1971.

This past Tuesday was the Ides of March 1922. And, as the world turns, senseless, inhumane events, based as always on power and wealth, continue to happen.

But wait! Some fantastic people consider the Ides of March as a great time. A turning point towards spring. A time of hope and new beginnings. After all the Spring Equinox is just ahead! The sun is crossing the Equator line and the Spring Equinox will arrive on Sunday, March 20 at 11:30 a.m. From then on there will more hours of daylight and the days will get warmer.

Yes, this is the Cariboo and March can hang on like a lion, but never mind. Get out there and sit in the sun. Even if you have to wear your necktie and mittens.

