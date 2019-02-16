The Class Mates during a previous performance. Doris Rufli photo.

Valentine’s dinner and dance

Valentine’s Day 2019 is today up and the Forest Grove & District Recreation Society (FGDRS) is once again inviting young and old from near and far to their annual Dinner and Dance. The event is taking place on Saturday, 16 Feb., at the Forest Grove Community Hall (4489 Eagle Creek Road).

Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m., with a menu consisting of seafood or chicken linguine, Caesar salad and garlic toast, followed by strawberry shortcake, being served at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available at the Canim Lake Store and the Forest Grove Supplies as well as Regency Chrysler and Exeter Sporting Goods in 100 Mile House.

The Class Mates will be at hand with their varied music repertoire, enticing everybody to dance the night away and just have fun.

The FGDRS always welcomes new members. They meet every first Thursday of the month with the next meeting taking place on 7 February at 7 p.m.

Previous story
VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature
Next story
Details on Bridge Lake Fair competition available

Just Posted

Small programs can make a big difference

At the 100 Mile Free Press, we’re currently working on completing this… Continue reading

Snowarama coming to Green Lake area

Poker run, 50/50 draw and an open house at the snowmobile club

Suspicious incident turned out to be a dud

Police appreciate quick actions of homeowner

District of 100 Mile House rezones Country Residential Zone area to Residential Medium Density Zone

One hanger owner concerned there will be noise complaints

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA disappointed by NDP throne speech

‘The throne speech had nothing in it for rural British Columbia, absolutely nothing.’

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

Names keep adding to vaccine petition started by B.C. mom

Maple Ridge mom started campaign to make vaccination a condition of attending school

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next jackpot expected to be $25 million

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years

Wilson-Raybould resignation stokes anger, frustration within veterans community

Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould

No Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna this summer: organizers

COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020

Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Coastal Health official say the cases stem from the French-language Ecole Jules Verne Secondary

Plecas won’t run in next election if B.C. legislature oversight reforms pass

B.C. Speaker and Abbotsford South MLA says he feels ‘great sympathy’ for Jody Wilson-Raybould

Most Read