Valentine’s dinner and dance

Valentine’s Day 2019 is today up and the Forest Grove & District Recreation Society (FGDRS) is once again inviting young and old from near and far to their annual Dinner and Dance. The event is taking place on Saturday, 16 Feb., at the Forest Grove Community Hall (4489 Eagle Creek Road).

Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m., with a menu consisting of seafood or chicken linguine, Caesar salad and garlic toast, followed by strawberry shortcake, being served at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available at the Canim Lake Store and the Forest Grove Supplies as well as Regency Chrysler and Exeter Sporting Goods in 100 Mile House.

The Class Mates will be at hand with their varied music repertoire, enticing everybody to dance the night away and just have fun.

The FGDRS always welcomes new members. They meet every first Thursday of the month with the next meeting taking place on 7 February at 7 p.m.