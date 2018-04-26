Used items wanted for bake and garage sale

Gisele Poliseno’s regular correspondence for the North Green Lake and Watch Lake area

The Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (WLNGLVFDA) bake and garage sale will be held at the Sonny Johnson Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #2), 5771 Green Lake Rd North on Saturday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be plenty of baked goods for sale as well as a variety of items from the garage sale.

Breakfast sandwiches will be sold from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pop, water and coffee will be sold during the event.

When you start your spring cleaning and are thinking about discarding any used items, please remember the annual garage and bake sale in May.

Items should be in fairly good condition and when donating small electrical appliances, indicate whether they are in working condition or not.

No large appliances will be accepted (stoves, fridges, washers or dryers) as these items are very difficult to sell and the fire department has to dispose of them if not bought.

If you have any items to donate, please contact the writer at 250-395-9082 or drop off the items on Friday, May 18 at Hall #2 between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Auxiliary will be making apples pies on May 11 for the bake sale.

If you are interested in purchasing the pies prior to the day of the sale, contact the writer or Helen Eagle at 250-456-2413 to reserve your pies.

Calendar

WLNGLVFD meets every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

New volunteers are always welcome. If you can find the time, come and join.

If you are interested and would like more information on the department’s training, etc, please contact Fire Chief Andy Palaniak at 778-686-8783, Deputy Chief Mark Bulman at 250-456-2151 or Communication Officer Ron Thurston at 250-456-7369.

The Watch Lake & District Women’s Institute (WLDWI) meets every third Wednesday of each month at the Watch Lake Community Hall (WLCH) at 11:30 am. Bring a lunch.

The WLNGLVFDA’s next meeting will be on Saturday, May 5 at the Shorty Horn Memorial Fire Hall (Hall #1) at 10 a.m.

The Watch Lake-Green Lake Community Association (WLGLCA) will meet on Wednesday, May 9 at the WLCH.

The social is at 7 p.m. with the meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Let me know

If you have community events, get-well, birthday or anniversary wishes or news you would like to share with the community, call the writer at 250-395-9082 or email at gisele.poliseno@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you.

Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

