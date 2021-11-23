UBC Old Birds no match for the Kaetsu School girls volleyball team in 1991

40 YEARS AGO (1981): The Canim Lake First Nation was in its second year of operating the Kateri Tekakwitha Canim Lake Band Community School, which was named after a First Nations woman, who was considered to have been blessed by Pope John Paul II. The school had 73 students, five teachers and one teacher’s aide with Sister Mary Jane Wilson as principal. Three local Canim Lake women were on staff including Sheila Dick, Elizabeth Pete and Mary Anne Archie. Pete also taught at the high school and was in her second year of teaching Shuswap language and culture.

30 YEARS AGO (1991): The UBC Old Birds were no match for the Kaetsu School girls volleyball team at an exhibition game at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. The Kaetsu girls, visiting from Japan, were a well-polished team and beat the Old Birds 15-5, 15-3 and 15-5. PSO volleyball coach Al Menduk said you could tell the team practiced for three hours a day. “My boys said they wanted to play them, that they were sure they could be competitive, but I told them they wouldn’t even be able to return their serves,” Menduk said.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The Vanderhoof Peewee hockey team’s trip to a tournament in Meritt came to an unexpected end on Highway 97 four kilometres south of 100 Mile House. Driver Steve Martens pulled over after noticing smoke emerging from the engine of his 1977 Bluebird bus. After reaching the shoulder, flames began to emerge from the engine and Martens evacuated all 22 occupants safely. While the $100,000 bus was completely lost, the team was able to get another bus to take them to the tournament where they lost to Quesnel in the finals 6-5.

10 YEARS AGO (2011): A Cache Creek hunter was lucky to escape with his life after spending two nights in freezing temperatures in the bush. Chris Brunskill had been hunting with a friend on Lopez Mountain when he failed to check-in at their planned time. South Cariboo Search and Rescue was called in to assist Kamloops SAR and conducted their search on ATVs for 15 hours in frigid temperatures. South Cariboo SAR members ultimately found Brunskill after following the sound of a gunshot and finding him alive but suffering from frostbite.

