Two bouncy castles, three egg hunts in Lone Butte

Easter Celebrations began just before 1 p.m. at the Lone Butte Community Hall (LBCH) on Sunday’s April Fool’s Day. The parking lot was almost full when it officially started and it went for over two hours until 3 p.m.

The always popular bouncy castle was set up for the kids inside the hall and to the delight of the kids and the Lone Butte Horse Lake Community Association (LBHLCA) organizers, Sean Dickerson of Bounce Higher donated an additional bouncy castle for the younger children.

The LBCH is one of the only community halls in the area that will hold two large bouncy castles at the same time. The children were having a great time in the castles and in addition, there were Easter picture colouring contests going on.

Outside the LBCH, three separate Easter egg hunts were being organized. LBHLCA Vice president Mary Carter explained that the pre-school egg hunt was very easy, for those up to grade three, it was moderately difficult, but for grade four and up, they had to really look hard.

A big thank you to all the LBHLCA directors and volunteers that help with organizing and operating this local community event, which they do each year. Additionally, they have to apply and qualify for, the required funding through a BC Gaming Grant for all the yearly community celebrations we get to enjoy every year.

Potluck

The LBHLCA is hosting a free community potluck dinner on Saturday, April 21 at the LBCH, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Members bring a favourite entree, salad or dessert.

For more information call Mary at 250-395-1994.