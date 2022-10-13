Truth and Reconciliation events in 100 Mile House and Canim Lake

Students at 100 Mile Elementary School hold up their Every Child Matters banners. Going from top to bottom and left to right: Eva Smith, Lilia Sawyer-Ned, Micki Sawyer-Ned, Maci Van Schaik, Jori Sawyer-Ned and Elsa Van Schaik. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Maci Van Schaik took part in the Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies at 100 Mile Elementary School last week. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

From top to bottom: 100 Mile Elementary school students Eva Smith, Maci Van Schaik, Penny Reid, Indigenous Support Worker, Lilia Sawyer-Ned, Micki Sawyer-Ned, Elsa Van Schaik, Jori Sawyer-Ned. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Keira Rempel takes the Shuswap language class because she likes the culture as a whole. Her cousin is First Nation and she wanted to learn more. Observing Truth and Reconciliation to her is a sign of respect. Not to push what happened aside as a lot of things were. She is grateful for how things have changed so far and grateful for how they may still change in the future. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Canim Lake Band Truth and Reconciliation Breakfast held June 29 at the Canim Lake Band gymnasium. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

When Irene Charley went to residential school she remembers her long hair. She remembers they cut it off, straight across. A person’s hair is part of the body and as such is considered sacred and is never thrown away. Charley carefully rolled up a loose strand showing how it is saved before being tucked away in a bag. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

irene Charley said both of these words are important moving forward. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Wyatt Archie said Orange Shirt Day is time to remember those who did not make it through the residential schools and how hard the times were back then. He said it is good respecting them this way and he hopes we can move forward. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Secwepemc/Shuswap language class, under the direction of Irene Charley at Peter Skene Secondary School, made necklaces with orange beads and other colours for Truth and Reconciliation Day. The necklaces symbolize those we hold close to our hearts while we pray to them, the missing. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students at 100 Mile House Elementary School learned about Truth and Reconciliation, learned a song, and in their orange shirts, marched on the field with their banners. (Photo submitted)

Cheryl Chapman and Mike Retasket were the presenters at the Truth and Reconciliation event held this year at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Photo submitted)