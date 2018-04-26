Tribune donates to dry grad

Tara SPRICKERHOFF

Staff Writer

Tribune donates $175 from Hats Off and Heart Warmers to dry grad

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Previous story
Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month
Next story
Quilts for family left homeless after fire

Just Posted

Three of four SD27 schools get Rural Education Enhancement funds to be shared within the district

The $601,000 in funding will go be allocated to all rural schools, including Lac la Hache Elementary School

Jailed local leaders raise nearly $10,000 in bail

Organizer Marsha Ried was blown away by community support for school’s dry grad

Good attendance at picnic for Autism Awareness Month

Looking for community input for a similar event next year

CRD encourages residents to prepare for spring melt

High stream flows, flooding, debris flows, high water tables or landslides could occur so residents should be prepared

Increase in property crime, caution urged handling street drugs

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge

Joelle Mbamy was expected to stand trial Thursday, instead pleaded guilty to one of three charges

‘N’ driver in McLaren caught going 70 km/hr in playground zone

Vancouver police said the driver was fined $368 and the luxury car impounded for seven days

Dr. LipJob ordered to stop doing botox and other medical procedures

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh ordered to stop unlawful practice of medicine

B.C. to prevent for-profit blood, plasma collection

Voluntary Blood Donations Act would make it illegal to pay for blood, plasma donations

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

Most Read