Transfer station to switch to summer hours

Vic Popiel’s regular correspondence for the 70 Mile area

The transfer station will begin summer hours effective Apr. 1. The station will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

VFD news

The 70 Mile House VFD will hold the annual general meeting on Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. at the fire hall on Willow Drive.

Anyone who has questions about the department should attend the meeting.

The next fire practice will be held Apr. 2 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall. New volunteers are welcome.

SMAC news

An annual General Meeting will be held on Apr. 13 at 12 p.m. at the centre. Anyone may attend but only members can vote.

Bookmobile

The Thompson Nicola bookmobile will be in the area on Mar. 29. It will be at the South Green Lake Fire Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. and at the 70 Mile General Store from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

