Tour de North raises $134,000

Participants didn’t let the rain deter them from raising $134,000 for pediatric cancer research and funding Camp Goodtimes in last month’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, the lead driver and logistics organizer for the fundraiser, said while no one from his detachment biked the route, he was still honoured to be part of it. The week-long event sees emergency service personnel bike from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

Over the course of the week, 17 participants, most of them new to the event, rode roughly 175 km a day. Nielsen said they train vigorously beforehand to make the trip.

Rain was a constant companion for six of the seven days, with a monsoon as they pulled into Prince Rupert on the final day, Nielsen said. The city had received 100 mm of rain in 24 hours.

“It was ridiculous but the riders did amazing. I don’t honestly know how they did it sometimes,” Nielsen said. “When I got out of the vehicle literally half my person was wet down to my boots, which was the only thing that was waterproof.”

Nielsen said he had the good fortune to meet many of the children battling cancer along the route and let some of them ride in his car as he shepherded the riders on to their next destination. When he needed to “jump ahead” to get things organized in the next community, Nielsen said the children delighted in playing with the sirens as they raced at 170 km/hr down the highway.

“It’s all for the kids and (riding with me) takes their minds off their cancer.”



