Touch of Christmas campaign kicks off

For families in need in the 100 Mile House area this holiday season, help is available once again through the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre’s Touch of Christmas campaign.

Donations of gift cards, cash and presents are currently being collected by CFEC in support of the campaign, which will support dozens of South Cariboo families over the next several weeks.

“Every request for a Christmas basket is treated with compassion, respect and confidentiality,” co-ordinator Lorna Ross said. “Last year we had 78 applicants, and I’m thinking that this year we will have close to that, if not more.”

The campaign relies solely on financial and in-kind donations by individuals, community groups and local businesses, Ross said, noting that gift cards and certificates are the preferred method of donation, as it allows applicants to purchase goods to meet their specific needs.

Donations can be made online, by phone or in person at CFEC’s office at 486 Birch Ave.

Applications to receive a gift basket are being accepted now until Dec. 13 and must be filled out in person at the office.

“We don’t ask for proof of income and there is no criteria that needs to be met,” Ross said. “A lot of people don’t realize how many people are in need. We have a very large homeless population but a lot of people don’t see that.”

To find out more, visit the CFEC office or call Lorna Ross or Tammy Mikkelsen at 250-395-5155.



