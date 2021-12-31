Top community story of the year: Starry Nights shines bright

Herl Electric’s Eric Herl watches as his son Wyatt Herl takes down last year’s Starry Nights decorations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students and teachers assist Sitka Log Homes workers with raising Jerome Boyce’s new entranceway in the school’s main entrance. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the Canim Lake Fire Brigade receive some pepperoni from Country Prime Meats’ Markus Springmann and Ulli Vogler. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using a blow torch and a lot of patience Sharon McMullan fixes a broken gold chain in her workshop/ (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Antóin Murray grins as the parade passes by in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A quartet of PSO graduates peers down the road at the oncoming grad parade in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A colourful parade float in the 100 Mile House Santa Claus Parade. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 2020 Starry Nights campaign raised $80,000, setting a new donation record for the South Cariboo Health Foundation. The money was pledged to go towards the completion of two palliative care rooms being built by the 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society in the 100 Mile District General Hospital. Hospice executive director Tracy Haddow found it uplifting to see such support come from the community.

Jan. 28, 2021

Missing dog found after 17 days in Chasm

A dog that went missing during one of the season’s worst cold snaps was reunited with her owner after 17 days apart. Luna – a two-year-old Pyrenees Shepherd-cross – went missing following a rollover near the Chasm between Clinton and 70 Mile House. Clinton’s Wade Dyck noticed the wandering dog in the middle of the West Fraser Road and reunited her with her owner, Darcy Alcock of Quesnel.

Feb. 25 2021

Holy cow: triplets born in 100 Mile

Linda and Don Savjord witnessed a rare experience last week when one of their cows gave birth to three heifers. The cow, a Belted Galloway called Kari, was in the big pasture at Bridge Creek Ranch when she gave birth to three “oreo cookie” calves, all heifers. Triplets of the same sex and all of them surviving is one in 400,000. Linda named the triplets Jazmine, Jill and Judy.

May 6 2021

New Secwepemc entrance at PSO

Students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School got a new wooden entranceway, carved with the word Le7re7stskitse, which loosely means “welcome” in Secwepemc, according to Canim Lake carver Jerome Boyce, who created the piece out of Western Red Cedar. The totems that support the main archway, which took three months to carve, represent an eagle, a bear and a beaver.

June 17 2021

Business donates tasty treat to firefighters

More than 240 firefighting personnel battling the 2021 wildfires in 100 Mile House woke up to a tasty surprise Friday, July, 16. Country Prime Meats’ CEO Markus Springmann, with the help of Ulli Vogler, presented the firefighters with $10,000 worth of their premium honey garlic pepperoni sticks. BC Wildfire Service officer and 100 Mile incident commander Hugh Murdoch was pleased with the donation.

July 22, 2021

Longtime 100 Mile jeweller closing up shop

After almost 50 years of fixing watches and jewelry, Sharon McMullan is putting down her blowtorch.The owner of Sharon’s Jewellery and Watch Repair planned to close her doors by the end of October, partly due to her age and a lack of business. McMullan spent 20 years at the Cariboo Mall before her partner retired and she moved to Birch Avenue where she spent the past 29 years.

Sept. 9, 2021

Swan gets ‘second-chance at life’ after being rescued near 100 Mile

When a swan began breaking through a thin film of ice on Elliot Lake last week, Jamie Hughes-Rywaczuk went to the rescue. After an initial attempt to reach the swan, dubbed Halo, by kayak failed, Hughes-Rywaczuk’s husband Von and Chad Paterson went out in a boat and successfully pulled Halo aboard. Halo was flown to the Burnaby Wildlife Centre where it was determined her wing was sprained and her rehabilitation began.

November 11, 2021

Born to be wild: Goat flees for bush

With a spirit that’s as wild as an untamed horse and a stubborn personality to match, Greta the goat was destined to live a life of freedom and adventure. The two-year-old Toggenburg-Myotonic cross was often spotted in backyards and pastures in the Horse Lake area, tagging along with a herd of deer as they munch on grass and flowers and find a cozy spot to hunker down for a rest.Greta escaped her Horse Lake home and would-be owner Steph Leuke on her first night in the Cariboo when she was four months old. When attempts to recapture her failed Leuke gave up and allowed Greta to roam free.

December. 2, 2021

100 Mile House