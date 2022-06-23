TNRL launches Summer Reading Club

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is inviting readers of all ages to join the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

The reading club offers challenges for all ages, infants to adults, and the theme is “All Together Now.”

Children can register at their local TNRL by picking up their reading record. For the seven weeks of summer reading club, children can read whatever they want, whenever they want, for however they want, but the goal is to read every day. For every week they read, a child will earn a sticker. If they successfully read every day throughout the summer reading program, they earn a medal and a certificate, and are entered to win a prize.

Teens and adults can also take part, by downloading their summer reading bingo card from the TNRL website or picking one up from their local library. The bingo cards have fun challenges such as re-reading a favourite book, checking out items from the library and listening to poetry.

Child-care centres based in Kamloops can sign up to have a Summer Reading Club program brought to them by registering at tnrl.ca/daycare-visit.

All age groups can start their reading and bingo challenges on July 4 and the program ends Aug. 26.

The TNRL is also offering a variety of in-person programs over the summer.

For more information on the Summer Reading Club, visit trnl.ca/programs-events/src or the BC Summer Reading Club at bcsrc.ca.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter